Liz Callaway Announces Spring 2023 Concert Dates

Callaway will appear in BroadwayWorlds 20th Anniversary Concert on May 21, 2023.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Liz Callaway is hitting the road! The Broadway songstress has just announced a series of upcoming concert dates that include a very special appearance at BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert (May 21) and even more accross the country. Check out the full list below!

March 30- April 1
Costa Mesa, CA

Broadway the Calla-way with Ann Hampton Callaway
April 17
New York, NY

Make Them Hear You: Celebrating 40 Years of Ahrens & Flaherty
with Lea Salonga, Christy Altomare, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more
April 29
Pinehurst, NC

Liz Callaway: Broadway and Beyond
May 1
New York, NY

54 Below Celebrates Rita Gardner
May 12-13
Indianapolis, IN

A Sondheim Tribute with the ISO
with Beth Leavel and Ben Crawford
May 21
New York, NY

BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert at Sony Hall
hosted by Chita Rivera and Richard Ridge
May 26-28
Palm Springs, CA

Broadway the Calla-way with Ann Hampton Callaway
Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She has gone on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, The Three Musketeers, and for 5 years appeared as Grizabella in Cats. Off-Broadway credits include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), Marry Me a Little, and Brownstone. She also appeared in "A Stephen Sondheim Evening", the legendary "Follies in Concert" at Lincoln Center, and "Inside the Actor's Studio: Stephen Sondheim." Regional and international credits include the one-person play "Every Brilliant Thing", Dot in Sunday in the Park with George, Eva Peron in Evita, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, and the European premiere of Sondheim on Sondheim at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, Beauty and the Beast, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant. Liz has eight solo recordings, including her newest album, "To Steve with Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim".



