Live SAFE Indoor Theatre

VAXED is a continuous, real time, play scrutinizing racism but without enemies, promulgation, didacticism or reproach. The 3a.m. conflict between two renowned scientists, brother and sister, aims to stimulate thought and conversation post performance as audiences identify and imagine themselves facing those characters' final choices.

Directed by Paul O'Connell (Seminar, Death of the Maiden) and featuring Cynthia Geary (Blithe Spirit, Death and the Maiden, Emmy Award nominee) and Theatre9/12 member Tyler Scowcroft (Six Degrees of Separation), VAXED-which is often comedic as the siblings attempt scientific rationale at a high-emotion crossroad-"is deceptively constructed like a stepped laboratory experiment," Mr. O'Connell observes.

Click HERE to purchase tickets!