Live Like LuPone! Patti LuPone's Former Connecticut Home is For Sale

Wanna live in the former home of a two-time Tony winner? Now's your chance!

According to countryliving.com, a farmhouse in Kent, Connecticut that was once home to Patti LuPone is now for sale! The classic cabin-style home is on top of a plateau giving it a perfect view of the mountains. The home also includes an authentic Civil War-era cabin, which serves as a guest house and pool house.

Real estate agents are nicknaming it "The House That Evita Built," due to LuPone's connection with it. The pool was also apparently dubbed "The Andrew Lloyd Webber Pool" by LuPone. The home is currently for sale for $2,750,000.

LuPone's stage include: War Paint; Shows for Days; Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle noms.); Gypsy (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC, Drama League awards); Sweeny Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC noms.); Noises Off; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nom., Drama Desk Awards; The Robber Bridegroom (Tony nom.); David Mamet's The Anarchist, The Old Neighborhood, The Woods, Edmond, The Water Engine; The Seven Deadly Sins(NY City Ballet); Company, Candide and Sweeny Todd (NY Philharmonic); Pal Joey, Can-Can (City Center Encores!); Passion (Lincoln Center's American Songbook series).

