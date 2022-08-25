Little Island's Storytelling Festival to Feature Theatricalized Version of THE MISEDUCATION OF LAURYN HILL & More

Little Island, New York City's new public park in Hudson River Park by W. 13th Street, will begin performances for the 2022 Storytelling Festival tomorrow, Wednesday, July 21. The multidisciplinary festival is curated by Little Island Artists-in-Residence PigPen Theatre Co. and will run through Sunday, September 18. The majority of festival programming is free and tickets for all events in The Amph are on-sale now at littleisland.org.

Curated by Little Island Artist-in-Residence PigPen Theatre Co., this multidisciplinary Storytelling Festival draws upon their theatrical and eclectic style to animate and activate Little Island's spaces with imagination and delight, with a diverse mix of stories that will captivate a broad range of audiences. Singer-songwriters, musicians, poets, and more will illuminate storytelling in a variety of art forms.

Each day will feature multiple free performances throughout the park and be anchored by nightly ticketed performances in The Amph including

Miss Mitchell, a new concert musical about two stargazing sisters, the pursuit of adventure and the power of choice on September 7 and 8;

Two evenings of stories about power - won, lost, and reclaimed told by Bertony Faustin, Nancy Pascal, and Andrew McGill and hosted by the former host of NPR's Ask Me Another Ophira Eisenberg on September 9 & 10 for The Moth Mainstage One Act;

A return engagement with acclaimed composer, songwriter, bassist and actor Michael Thurber for an evening of original music and classic songs on September 11 and 18 for Michael Thurber's Gigantic Energy;

One of Little Island's Artists-in-Residence PigPen Theatre Co. will perform all time favorites and brand new songs with special guests including Eric Berryman (tenor sax), Liz Hanley (violin), Riley Mulherkar (trumpet), and Sam Wells (ukulele), for PigPen and Friends on September 14 & 15;

On September 15 and 16, Broadway for Racial Justice will present the first ever theatricalized version of the Grammy Award winning album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Artists in The Glade and The Play Ground include Ars Poetica, Cherrye Davis, Literature to Life, Morgan Jay, NY Neo-Futurists, Diana Oh, The BringAbout, Spellbound Theatre, Trusty Sidekick, Kuhoo Verma, Waterwell, Bernard S. White, Wonderspark Puppets

For a full schedule of Storytelling Festival programming click here.

Ticketing

All performances in The Amph will be ticketed. Our mission for our ticketed events is to be as accessible as possible, so 30% of tickets are distributed for free to Little Island's non-profit partners including the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development, NYC DOE Office of Arts and Special Projects, Greenwich House, Hudson Guild, P.S. 33 Chelsea Prep, The Door, and Westbeth Artist Residents Council; 30% of tickets are sold at $25 through the Theatre Development Fund or through Little Island's website for anyone under the age of 25 or over 65 years old, and 30% of tickets are sold through Little Island's website at $45 for regular price. All tickets are general admission.

Little Island will once again partner with Body Language Productions to offer American Sign Language interpretation for the following performance: PigPen and Friends on Thursday, September 15 at 8:00 pm. For more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193303®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Flittleisland.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/accessibility/.

All tickets will be electronic/mobile-only and are available for purchase now by visiting www.littleisland.org or by visiting tdf.org. There will be no tickets available to purchase on-site.

About Little Island

Little Island is a new public park, primarily funded by the Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation with support from the City of New York, in Hudson River Park. The park features a lush, seasonal, landscape with rolling hills, walking paths and open lawns, and dazzling views of New York City. Little Island is one of the latest additions to the four-mile-long Hudson River Park, which runs from Chambers Street to W. 59th Street.

Little Island has a 687-seat amphitheater, an intimate stage and lawn for 200 visitors, and an open plaza, all designed to host a range of programming for all ages, from theater, dance, and music to food and beverage experiences to educational programs and community events. Little Island provides New Yorkers, and its visitors, with a unique urban oasis-a place for experiences that ignite imagination, foster spontaneity and play, and support camaraderie and connection. littleisland.org