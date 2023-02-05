Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Listen to the 2023 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album

The winners will be announced on February 5, at The 65th Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony.

Feb. 05, 2023  

As BroadwayWorld reported in November, six new recordings have earned nominations for Best Musical Theatre Album at today's 2023 Grammy Awards, including Caroline, Or Change, Into The Woods, MJ The Musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Six: Live On Opening Night, and A Strange Loop. The award will go out in the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, which streams live today, February 5, at 3:30pm ET/12:30pm PT on live.GRAMMY.com. Check back at BroadwayWorld to find out who wins!

Which cast recordings were eligible?

For the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, recordings must be released between October 1, 2021, and Sept. 30, 2022.

Which shows have won the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album in years past?

The last ten recipients were: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Hadestown, The Band's Visit, Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple, Hamilton, Beautiful, Kinky Boots, and Once.

Before the 2023 winner is announced, take a listen to all six of the nominated albums below.

Caroline, Or Change

John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy &Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)

Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)

MJ The Musical

Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Mr. Saturday Night

Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Six: Live On Opening Night

Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

A Strange Loop

Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

