Listen to Taylor Trensch, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Marc Kudisch and More in the Final Episode of BLEEDING LOVE

The Broadway Podcast network, Tony award-winner Dori Berinstein and Alan Seales, in association with Steve Saporito, Kent Nicholson, and Katie Rosin, present the World Premiere podcast production of BLEEDING LOVE, directed and edited by Harris Doran, based on a story by Jason Schafer, suggested by Oscar Wilde's "The Nightingale and the Rose." With book by Jason Schafer, music by Arthur LaFrentz Bacon, and lyrics by Harris Doran, BLEEDING LOVE is a story of hope. Even in a world that is overwhelmingly dark, one small person can change the world and overcome the darkness.

Listen to the final episode below!

The podcast stars Annie Golden (Hair, The Full Monty, Xanadu) as Madame Floy, Drama Desk Nominee Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!, American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Lolli, Tony Nominee Marc Kudisch (Girl from the North Country, The Great Society, Finding Neverland) as The Super, Tony Nominee Sarah Stiles (Tootsie, Hand to Good, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever) as Bronwyn, Taylor Trensch (To Kill a Mockingbird, Hello, Dolly!, Dear Evan Hansen) as Sweet William, and Tony Vincent (Rocktopia, American Idiot, Rent) as Puppy.

In a world that is too dangerous to go outside, where a starry-eyed teen cellist risks leaving her apartment to win the love of the rebel punk next door. A demented and heart-stirring musical fairytale, made for the times we live in.

Just as BLEEDING LOVE takes place in a world where people are locked in because it's too dangerous to go outside, this podcast was recorded by actors in their apartments, in a world where it's too dangerous to go outside.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You