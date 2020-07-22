Listen to Michael James Scott, Kate Reinders and Miguel Cervantes on the E-TICKET TO BROADWAY Podcast

Upcoming Episodes Will Feature Idina Menzel, Keala Settle and More

Michael James Scott (Aladdin, Book of Mormon), Kate Reinders (Something Rotten, Wicked, Gypsy, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"on Disney+), and Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton, If/Then) are the latest Broadway stars to join host David Alpert (If/Then) on the new podcast "E-Ticket to Broadway."

The episodes are all available to stream wherever you listen to podcasts, as are previously released episodes featuring Tony-nominee Susan Egan ("Hercules," Beauty and the Beast), Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Brooklyn, "Tangled: The Series"), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), & Olivier Award-winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea).

Additionally, a special "Extra Magic Hour" episode was recorded live as part of the Broadway Podcast Network, which featured Feldman, Margherita, Alpert, and Tony and Emmy-award winner Dori Berinstein (The Prom, Legally Blonde).

Upcoming episodes feature Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel (Wicked, Rent, "Frozen"), Deedee Magno Hall ("Steven Universe," Miss Saigon, "The Mickey Mouse Club"), Drama Desk-nominee Eric Anderson (Waitress, Kinky Boots), Jessica Rush (Tina, Jersey Boys), & Keala Settle (Waitress, "The Greatest Showman").

"Put on your mouse ears, grab a dole whip, and get ready to listen to your favorite Broadway stars chat about all things Disney Parks!

Join host David Alpert, an award-winning theatre director, as he and his Broadway pals share their favorite stories about the happiest places on Earth. After they discuss their favorite attractions, shows, parades, and memories; the guests play some fun games including, "Fast Pass Answers," "Tweedledee or Tweedledum," and answer trivia and questions from the listeners.

Please keep your hands, arms, and legs inside the podcast at all times."

Guests on the podcast include Drama Desk-nominee Eric Anderson (Waitress, Kinky Boots), Drama Desk-nominee Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton, American Idiot), Outer Critics Circle nominee Gilles Chiasson (Rent, The Scarlet Pimpernel), Tony-nominee Susan Egan ("Hercules," Beauty and the Beast), Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Brooklyn, "Tangled: The Series"), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Deedee Magno Hall (Wicked, Miss Saigon, "Steven Universe"), Tony Award-winner Lena Hall (Hedwig, Kinky Boots), Tony-nominee Grey Henson (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), Olivier Award-winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, Dames at Sea), Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel (Wicked, Rent, "Frozen"), Tony Award-winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful, Carousel, Waitress), Drama Desk-nominee Julia Murney (The Wild Party, Wicked), Joseph Jefferson-nominee Kate Reinders (Gypsy, Wicked, "High School Musical the Musical the Series"), Jelani Remy (The Lion King, Ain't too Proud), Gabrielle Ruiz (In the Heights, Evita, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), Jessica Rush (Tina, Jersey Boys), Michael James Scott (The Book of Mormon, Aladdin), Tony-nominee Keala Settle (Waitress, "The Greatest Showman"), Tony-nominee Emily Skeggs (Fun Home), Josh Strickland (Tarzan), and Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me Kate, Newsies, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist").

"To know me is to know I love Disneyland," remarks Alpert. "Although from a young age I've always been focused on becoming a director and have made that my career in New York City, I grew up going to the park with my family, and in 2005 worked as an Attractions Cast Member on the Autopia. This podcast intersects two of my passions, and it's been a joy to chat with my Broadway pals who are fellow Disney Parks enthusiasts. It's my hope that the podcast brings joy and happiness to the listeners."

Alex Parrish composed original music for the podcast, and original artwork is by Paul Culos. Tyler Dobies and Eric Shorey provide additional voiceovers.

The Podcast has teamed with GIlana's Fund, and will donate part of the profits from the Patreon page to the organization. Gilana's Fund, created after Alpert's sister Gilana passed away in 2007, has raised over $100,000 and supports organizations that promote justice, inclusion, equality, and acceptance. Learn more at www.gilanasfund.org.

To learn more, visit www.eticketpodcast.com, and follow @ETicketToBroadway on Instagram.

