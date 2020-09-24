Listen to Beanie Feldstein on This Week's Episode of the TAKE A BOW Podcast

The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers.

Tony and Grammy-nominated actress, Sydney Lucas, and Broadway and TV veteran, Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, are pleased to announce this week's episode of TAKE A BOW. Beanie Feldstein takes her bow in this week's episode of Take A Bow! The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers. The podcast is exclusively available from the Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/TakeABow and wherever you listen to podcasts.

On this week's episode of Take A Bow, Beanie Feldstein joins the podcast to talk about her career on broadway and the big screen. Beanie reflects on her time spent in "Hello, Dolly" on Broadway. Sharing stories of past guest Taylor Trensch and Broadway Icon Bette Midler. She also gives listeners insight of her time on set in "Ladybird", "Booksmart" and "How To Build A Girl." While discussing this, the three get into the topics of women and kid roles in the industries of Broadway and TV/Film. This is an episode for the books. Tune in on all podcast platforms and get ready to Take A Bow with these three broadway stars!

Listen below!

Take a bow is a weekly release of fun, light, and youthful conversations with guests from all aspects of the theatre and entertainment world hosted by two of the most successful teens on Broadway. Eli Tokash and Sydney Lucas have informational conversations allowing listeners to hear what it's like behind the curtains of Broadway. You will hear from casting directors, stage managers, directors, musicians, crew members, child guardians, producers, actors, and more.

Take A Bow's past exciting guests include, Analise Scarpaci, Andrew Barth Feldman, Anthony Rosenthal, Caitlin Kinnunen, Ciara Renee, Iain Armitage, Jeremy Villas, Joe Serafini, Joshua Colley, Josh Lamon, Lexi Underwood, Max von Essen, Michael Ceveris, Taylor Trensch, and casting director Jen Rudin.

You can listen to all episodes via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict, BPN.com/TakeABow, and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You