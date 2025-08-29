Listen: WINCHELL: THE MUSICAL Featuring Roger Daltrey, Kate Baldwin and More Out Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



YELLOW SOUND LABEL has released Winchell: The Musical (NYC Studio Recording) on streaming and digital formats. Focusing on the legendary media figure Walter Winchell, the show features music by Keith Levenson (celebrated conductor and songwriter) and lyrics by Martin Charnin (Annie) and Keith Levenson. Listen

Album proceeds will benefit the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Heath, located in Las Vegas, NV, which treats trauma and movement disorders, and has helped Mr. Levenson in his ongoing fight with Parkinson’s disease. Stream or download the album at Apple Music or Spotify.

The all-star cast includes Roger Daltrey, Sally Struthers, Kate Baldwin, Chip Zien, F. Murray Abraham, Julia Murney, Billy Idol, Michael Cerveris, Darlene Love, Kristin Duerr, Adrian Zmed, Jon Cryer, Claudia Schneider, Steven Mercurio, Jackie Turner, Alice Cooper, Angelina Carballo, and Jason Robert Brown as Walter Winchell.

Walter Winchell (1897-1972) was a syndicated American newspaper gossip columnist and radio news commentator. Originally a vaudeville performer, Winchell began his newspaper career as a Broadway reporter, critic and columnist for the New York tabloids. He rose to national celebrity in the 1930s with Hearst newspaper chain syndication and a popular radio program. He was known for an innovative style of gossipy staccato news briefs, jokes, and Jazz Age slang. He claimed that his popularity and influence “turned journalism into a form of entertainment.” Winchell’s legacy is still relevant today; he not only wrote about celebrities, he invented them.

Winchell: The Musical was scheduled to open on Broadway in 1991, but a scandal involving the producers forced the show to cancel those plans. The score was never recorded, but this new album offers musical theater fans the chance to hear this melodic and delightful score for the first time.

The show’s ensemble includes: Claudia Schneider, Jesse Janet Richards, Claire Howland Kenny, Giulianna Augello, Neal Mayer, Larry Kleiber, Peter Cormican, Angela Rose DeAngelis, Peter Green, David Josefsberg, Mallory King, Mark Megill, Dominque Plaisant, Tom Rocco, David Quinn, Lisa Spielman, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and Joy Donze.