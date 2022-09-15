Listen: THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast Welcomes Actress Emily Ruhl

Robert Peterpaul, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, is thrilled to welcome actress and model Emily Ruhl to the hit podcast The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul. Ruhl talks breaking through the modeling industry and then transitioning to filmmaking and much more. The episode is now available exclusively from the Broadway Podcast Network wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. You can find it at BPN.FM/ArtofKindness.

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. In its inaugural season, the glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to WWE superstar Kofi Kingston. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio.

