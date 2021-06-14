Listen: THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast Drops First Trailer

The Art of Kindness podcast is set to debut with a star-studded guest list this July. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and journalist Robert Peterpaul, the series spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Featuring an exciting collection of guests from Broadway to TV/Film, the AOK will air its first episode on Monday, July 5 with TikTok star and performer Deanna Giulietti.

Listen to the trailer below!

As host, Peterpaul brings two decades worth of experience in various areas of the entertainment industry. In addition to being a performer, he's worked on television shows like NBC's America's Got Talent and Access Hollywood, and written for publications like The Huffington Post, Screen Rant and HOLA! USA where he was the Weekend Editor. Peterpaul will lead conversations centered on all things kindness alongside famous guests.

"Storytelling is one of the greatest privileges we have as humans," he says. "I started The AOK to spotlight storytellers and artists that are using their platforms for good. In these difficult times, I ultimately hope to give something positive to the world."

In addition to working in the entertainment industry, Peterpaul is also an avid philanthropist. His love of the arts is only matched by his desire to do good. After his younger brother Thomas passed away from cancer, Peterpaul co-founded the nonprofit The Thomas Peterpaul Foundation with his family. TPF has helped countless pediatric cancer patients and their families since its inception. Robert notably teamed up with Novartis and spoke before congress at the US Capitol on behalf of TPF to get the CAR T Cell Therapy approved. He also currently works for the nonprofit Women in Entertainment, which assists women both working in and aspiring to work in the entertainment industry.

The Art of Kindness podcast is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and will be available across all streaming platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. You can support the podcast and their mission to spread kindness at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theaok.