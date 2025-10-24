Listen: Stevie Holland Releases New Album TALK TO YOUR TOMATOES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stevie Holland – the acclaimed jazz vocalist and songwriter – returns with her new album Talk to Your Tomatoes, which is currently available on CD and in digital and streaming platforms. Listen here!

This collection of gems and classics from the pop, jazz and American Songbook catalogs also features sophisticated original songs penned by Holland and her longtime collaborator and arranger, award-winning composer Gary William Friedman, who did the arrangements for this album and also re-imagined his original Broadway arrangement of the song “How I Feel” from The Me Nobody Knows. The instrumentation for this album includes a wide variety of orchestrations that include string orchestra, horn combo and guitar along with the trio on several tracks.

Holland’s gifted trio consists of Matthew Sheens on piano, Matt Aranoff on bass, and Jeff Davis on drums. Lauded guitarist Ben Monder guests on three tracks including an intimate vocal/guitar duo on “‘Round Midnight,” and the horn combo is led by Chet Doxas, named in 2022 and 2023 in Downbeat Magazine‘s “Rising Star” Critic’s Poll for his saxophone and clarinet work.

The 10-track set begins with Burton Lane and Alan Jay Lerner’s “On a Clear Day (You Can See Forever),” set to a fresh and swinging groove with strings and horns. The journey continues with “Help Me” (Joni Mitchell), “When These Two Hearts Collide” (Friedman/Holland), “How I Feel” (from the musical The Me Nobody Knows, Friedman/Will Holt), “Blossom” (James Taylor), “Talk to Your Tomatoes” (Friedman/Holland), “‘Round Midnight” (Cootie Williams/Thelonious Monk/Bernie Hanighen), “You Pull Through” (Friedman/Holland), “Pure Imagination” (Leslie Bricusse/Anthony Newley), and “East of the Sun (and West of the Moon)” (Brooks Bowman).

Recorded in April 2025, Talk to Your Tomatoes is Holland’s sixth release of standards and original material from 150 Music. Her previous recordings include most recently Life Goes On and Before Love Has Gone, which was chosen by USA Today as a top critics’ “Album Pick of the Year,” and selected as an “Album Pick” by All Music Guide. Holland’s entire back catalog is now available on streaming services.

Holland’s most recent theatrical performance was for the York Theatre Company’s New2NY Series in March 2025 with her and Friedman’s musical Platinum Dreams, for which she wrote the book and additional lyrics, and also starred in. The work is in development for a full production in 2026.

Stevie Holland’s abilities as a dynamic performer have earned her acclaim in a variety of musical worlds spanning clubs, theaters and concert halls. Her vocal interpretations, stylings and confidence with swing on her recordings have earned her respect with jazz critics. Holland’s passion and straightforward musicianship shine through again on this new release, and Stevie offers many insights and philosophies to boot, including – with a smile – the joy and benefits reaped when you Talk to Your Tomatoes.