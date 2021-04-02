Podcasts
Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Listen: STRANGE & UNEXPLAINED WITH DAISY EAGAN Podcast Premieres Today

Strange & Unexplained with Daisy Eagan is the paranormal podcast for theater people.

Apr. 2, 2021  
Listen: STRANGE & UNEXPLAINED WITH DAISY EAGAN Podcast Premieres Today

From Executive Producer Patrick Hinds and the Obsessed Network comes a new podcast about all the things that make us wonder. Each week, they'll tell you a true story that will fascinate and terrify you. From a family who receive letters from a "Watcher" after moving into their new house, to a hotel that's seen so much death that it has to be cursed, to UFO encounters, hauntings, Bigfoot sightings and so much more. Written and hosted by Tony Award winning actor and celebrated writer Daisy Eagan, "Strange and Unexplained" is a journey into the uncomfortable and the unknowable that will leave you both laughing and sleeping with the lights on.

Listen to the first three episodes below!

Listen to "Strange & Unexplained with Daisy Eagan" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Youth Princess Bedhead T-Shirt
Future Broadway Star Youth Unisex Jacket
BroadwayWorld Tote bag

Related Articles
Listen: Lizzy McAlpine Talks Music and More on NOW WERE TALKING with DREW GASPARINI Photo

Listen: Lizzy McAlpine Talks Music and More on NOW WE'RE TALKING with DREW GASPARINI

Listen: Nicolas Jelmoni Talks PIPPIN, Cirque Du Soleil and More on TAKE A BOW Podcast Photo

Listen: Nicolas Jelmoni Talks PIPPIN, Cirque Du Soleil and More on TAKE A BOW Podcast

Listen: Rainn Wilson, Yvette Nicole Brown and More Star in DARK AIR WITH TERRY CARNATION P Photo

Listen: Rainn Wilson, Yvette Nicole Brown and More Star in DARK AIR WITH TERRY CARNATION Podcast

LISTEN: MY FAVORITE FLOP Discusses ANYONE CAN WHISTLE On Latest Episode Photo

LISTEN: MY FAVORITE FLOP Discusses ANYONE CAN WHISTLE On Latest Episode


More Hot Stories For You