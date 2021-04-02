Listen: STRANGE & UNEXPLAINED WITH DAISY EAGAN Podcast Premieres Today

From Executive Producer Patrick Hinds and the Obsessed Network comes a new podcast about all the things that make us wonder. Each week, they'll tell you a true story that will fascinate and terrify you. From a family who receive letters from a "Watcher" after moving into their new house, to a hotel that's seen so much death that it has to be cursed, to UFO encounters, hauntings, Bigfoot sightings and so much more. Written and hosted by Tony Award winning actor and celebrated writer Daisy Eagan, "Strange and Unexplained" is a journey into the uncomfortable and the unknowable that will leave you both laughing and sleeping with the lights on.

Listen to the first three episodes below!

Listen to "Strange & Unexplained with Daisy Eagan" on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your podcasts.