Listen: REEFER MADNESS: New Los Angeles Cast Recording Releases Three Tracks

Reefer Madness: New Los Angeles Cast Recording, featuring the full cast from its 25th Anniversary Los Angeles revival will be released this winter! Three tracks are available now, with the full album due on CD and streaming and digital formats on January 10, 2025. Listen to the tracks here!

The CD will feature two bonus tracks not available on the digital album. With music by Dan Studney and lyrics by Kevin Murphy, the album brings the irreverent humor and raw energy of the stage production directly to your playlist. This revival, directed and choreographed by Spencer Liff, and substantially revised from the original, has garnered rave reviews for its innovative approach and infectious performances. The album is produced by Michael Croiter, Kevin Murphy, and Dan Studney, with the production’s music director David Lamoureux serving as co-producer.



Reefer Madness: New Los Angeles Cast Recording showcases the vibrant, immersive energy of the Los Angeles production, which has captivated audiences since its debut at the historic Hollywood venue, The Whitley. Fans can look forward to hearing the electrifying performances of the talented cast, including Nicole Parker as Mae Coleman, alongside Thomas Dekker as Ralph Wiley, Anthony Norman as Jimmy Harper, Darcy Rose Byrnes as Mary Lane, J. Elaine Marcos as Sally De Bain, Bryan Daniel Porter as Lecturer/Jesus/FDR/Jack/Goatman/George Washington, and many more.



The album captures the essence of this uproarious musical comedy, which has been a cultural touchstone since it first exploded onto the Los Angeles stage in the late 1990s. The show, inspired by the 1936 exploitation film Reefer Madness, takes a satirical and wildly fun look at the dangers of marijuana, with its bold music, hilarious lyrics, and unforgettable characters.



The first three tracks being released are “Reefer Madness,” the iconic opening number that sets the tone for the raucous ride ahead; “The Stuff,” a haunting, yet comedic ballad, performed by Nicole Parker as Mae Coleman; and “Mary Jane/Mary Lane,” sung with zest by Anthony Norman and Darcy Rose Byrnes.



“We are thrilled to offer fans the chance to relive the energy and excitement of this immersive production in a brand-new way,” said Kristen Bell, producer of Reefer Madness The Musical. “This album will be a treat for both longtime fans of the show and new audiences experiencing it for the first time. We can’t wait for everyone to hear the incredible performances of our Los Angeles cast.”



“Yellow Sound Label is delighted to help introduce Reefer Madness The Musical to a new generation,” says Michal Croiter, label founder and album co-producer. “The show has been entertaining audiences for 25 years and we’re proud to offer a new interpretation of the singular score for listeners around the world.”



Reefer Madness The Musical premiered in 1999, winning multiple Ovation, Garland, and L.A. Drama Critics Circle awards. The musical gained a cult following for its satirical take on the 1936 anti-marijuana propaganda film, transforming it into a high-energy, comedic, and music-driven theatrical event.