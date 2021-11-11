Listen: Lea Michele Talks SPRING AWAKENING and More on LITTLE ME: GROWING UP BROADWAY Podcast

Lea Michele chatted with Marc Tumminelli on the Little Me: Growing Up Broadway podcast for a special episode in which she recounts her early days on Broadway, the upcoming Spring Awakening reunion concert, her new album and so much more.

Michele sits down with Little Me host, Tumminelli and shares the backstage stories of her early career and reflects on what it means for her to come back to Broadway for the one night Actor's Fund concert of Spring Awakening, her memories of working with Marin Mazzie, Audra McDonald teaching her how to sing, Peter Friedman taking her to the TONY Awards, her high school musicals, her almost playing Eva in Evita on Broadway, Ryan Murphy constantly challenging her, her new album, being a new mom and her thoughts the upcoming revival of Funny Girl.

Listen to the full episode below!

