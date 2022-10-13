Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Podcasts
Click Here for More on Podcasts
Listen: Julie Halston, Richard Kind, Brittney Mack & More Star in New Audio Comedy ROLLING CALLS

Listen: Julie Halston, Richard Kind, Brittney Mack & More Star in New Audio Comedy ROLLING CALLS

“Rolling Calls” is a fictional comedy about 23-year-old Walt Mendez, played by newcomer Dan Rosales, who gets a survival job at a struggling low level NYC talent agency.

Oct. 13, 2022  

Broadway Podcast Network has launched the network's new series, "Rolling Calls." Created by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, "Rolling Calls" is a fictional audio comedy about 23-year-old Walt Mendez, played by newcomer Dan Rosales, who gets a survival job at a struggling low level NYC talent agency. On his first day of work, his rage-aholic boss, played by Tony Award winner Julie Halston, has a heart attack, leaving him alone, clueless and in charge. His shady ex-boyfriend conveniently resurfaces, coming on strong and making the job suddenly much more attractive.

Listen to episodes 1 and 2 below!

The six-episode story is heard through his headset at the office, making the listener a fly on the wall as Walt tries to conquer show business...if it doesn't kill him first. With an all-star cast including Julie Halston, Richard Kind, Matt Doyle, Wesley Taylor, Luis Miranda, Erin Davie, Adam Heller, Brittney Mack, Andrea Macasaet, Orville Mendoza and more, this comedy will be your new aural addiction.

"We loved the idea of taking a really nice ethical guy and putting him somewhere nice and ethical people don't belong...show business," said creators Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. "And we wanted to hear it all through his headset. Getting to work with an incredible cast and creative team - and our friend Dori Berinstein - has been a total blast."

"As the leading destination for Theatre Podcasts, we are thrilled to launch a hysterical new Comedy Series starring some of the biggest talents on Broadway," said Broadway Podcast Network co-founders Dori Berinstein and Alan Seales. "Creators Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, and our illustrious cast, have created comedy magic!"

Additional episodes will be released every Thursday.

Listeners can call ​​201-746-5203 to meet the cast and leave them a voicemail.

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Van Diemen's Band To Tour Italian Baroque Musical Masterworks After Two Years Of CancellationsVan Diemen's Band To Tour Italian Baroque Musical Masterworks After Two Years Of Cancellations
October 13, 2022

It's third time lucky for Tasmania's 'super group' Van Diemen's Band from 20 October when it begins a State-wide tour of a program devoted exclusively to the Italian Baroque master composer Antonio Vivaldi (of Four Seasons fame) called The Harmonic Inspiration.
Beckett's Presents Theatre Vignette No.4 I'M WITH HER This MonthBeckett's Presents Theatre Vignette No.4 I'M WITH HER This Month
October 13, 2022

Sydney's beautiful Beckett's Glebe has announced the fourth in their exciting “dinner-theatre” series, I'M WITH HER – the brilliant new Australian play by Walkley Award winner, Victoria Midwinter Pitt (writer and director).
Carriageworks Announces Program Highlights For First Nations ProgramCarriageworks Announces Program Highlights For First Nations Program
October 13, 2022

Carriageworks, one of Australia's most significant contemporary multi-arts organisations, today announced the program highlights for PARTY | PROTEST | REMEMBER, a free precinct wide event on 12 November that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the founding of the National Black Theatre. 
Bowie Experience To Appear At The Adelphi Theatre in 2023Bowie Experience To Appear At The Adelphi Theatre in 2023
October 13, 2022

MRC Presents has announced that Bowie Experience, its highly successful touring theatre show, will play London's historic Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 28 February 2023.
Marie Osmond, Mike DelGuidice, and Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood Go On Sale at bergenPACMarie Osmond, Mike DelGuidice, and Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood Go On Sale at bergenPAC
October 13, 2022

 bergenPAC has announced new shows that will take place in the newly renovated theater. Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot perform Friday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m., the iconic Marie Osmond takes the stage Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, and comedians Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood bring their improv show, Scared Scriptless, on Friday June 23, 2023.