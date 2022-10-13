Listen: Julie Halston, Richard Kind, Brittney Mack & More Star in New Audio Comedy ROLLING CALLS

Broadway Podcast Network has launched the network's new series, "Rolling Calls." Created by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, "Rolling Calls" is a fictional audio comedy about 23-year-old Walt Mendez, played by newcomer Dan Rosales, who gets a survival job at a struggling low level NYC talent agency. On his first day of work, his rage-aholic boss, played by Tony Award winner Julie Halston, has a heart attack, leaving him alone, clueless and in charge. His shady ex-boyfriend conveniently resurfaces, coming on strong and making the job suddenly much more attractive.

Listen to episodes 1 and 2 below!

The six-episode story is heard through his headset at the office, making the listener a fly on the wall as Walt tries to conquer show business...if it doesn't kill him first. With an all-star cast including Julie Halston, Richard Kind, Matt Doyle, Wesley Taylor, Luis Miranda, Erin Davie, Adam Heller, Brittney Mack, Andrea Macasaet, Orville Mendoza and more, this comedy will be your new aural addiction.

"We loved the idea of taking a really nice ethical guy and putting him somewhere nice and ethical people don't belong...show business," said creators Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. "And we wanted to hear it all through his headset. Getting to work with an incredible cast and creative team - and our friend Dori Berinstein - has been a total blast."

"As the leading destination for Theatre Podcasts, we are thrilled to launch a hysterical new Comedy Series starring some of the biggest talents on Broadway," said Broadway Podcast Network co-founders Dori Berinstein and Alan Seales. "Creators Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, and our illustrious cast, have created comedy magic!"

Additional episodes will be released every Thursday.

Listeners can call ​​201-746-5203 to meet the cast and leave them a voicemail.