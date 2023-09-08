Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song By Alan Menken & Lin-Manuel Miranda

By: Sep. 08, 2023

THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE
Disney has released Oscar winner Javier Bardem's cut song from the recent The Little Mermaid live-action movie musical.

Javier Bardem performs as King Triton in “Impossible Child," which features music by multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin”) and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,’ “In the Heights”).

The song was one of the four new additions to the film that Menken had collaborated with Miranda on. While "Wild Uncharted Waters," "The Scuttlebutt," and "For the First Time" made it into the film, "Impossible Child" was cut with Menken stating that the film "dramaturgically" did not need it.

Now streaming on Disney+, “The Little Mermaid" opened in theaters in May and went on to gross more than $542 million at the global box office.

“The Little Mermaid” is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric.

While mermaids are forbidden from interacting with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy. 

The film also stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (“grown-ish”) as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King (“A Dog’s Way Home”) as Eric; Tony Award winner Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) as the voice of Sebastian; Awkwafina (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) as the voice of Scuttle; Jacob Tremblay (“Room”) as the voice of Flounder; Noma Dumezweni (“Mary Poppins Returns”) as The Queen; Art Malik (“Homeland”) as Sir Grimsby; with two-time Academy Award nominee Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” “Bridesmaids”) as Ursula.

“The Little Mermaid” is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall (“Chicago,” “Mary Poppins Returns”) with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (“Life of Pi,” “Finding Neverland”). The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin”) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,’ “In the Heights”).

The film is produced by two-time Emmy winner Marc Platt (“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” “Grease Live!”), Miranda, two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca (“Tony Bennett: An American Classic”), and Rob Marshall, with Jeffrey Silver (“The Lion King”) serving as executive producer. 

Listen to the song here:






