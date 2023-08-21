Listen: HARMONY Releases Second Single 'Every Single Day'; Full Digital Album Drops This Month

Ghostlight Records and producers Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran and Garry Kief have released “Every Single Day,” the second single from the upcoming Broadway production of Harmony – the new musical by Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman with direction and choreography by Warren Carlyle. “Every Single Day” is sung by Danny Kornfeld who plays 'Young Rabbi' in the musical. Harmony is set to play Broadway's Barrymore Theatre (243 W 47th St.) with previews starting Wednesday, October 18, ahead of a Monday, November 13 official opening night.

To listen to the single on all streaming platforms, please click here or listen to the track below!

To view the making of the song on YouTube, watch the video below!

Ghostlight Records has announced that it will release the full digital cast recording of the upcoming Broadway production on Thursday, August 31. The album is produced by Barry Manilow, with Lawrence Manchester serving as co-producer. The first single, the show's title track “Harmony,” is available to listen at the link here: https://ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/vX2x0EPR.

Principal cast members include Chip Zien; Sierra Boggess; Julie Benko; the Comedian Harmonists Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey; Allison Semmes and Andrew O'Shanick. The complete cast includes Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce Landry, Rhonnirose Mantilla, Daniel Z. Miller, Benjamin H. Moore, Matthew Mucha, Constantine Pappas, Kayleen Seidl, Kyla Stone, Bronwyn Tarboton, Kate Wesler, Stuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

The creative team for Harmony includes Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Linda Cho & Ricky Lurie (costume design), Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting design), Dan Moses Schreier (sound design), batwin + robin productions (media design), Tom Watson (wig & hair design), Jamibeth Margolis, CSA (casting), Sara Edwards (associate director/choreographer), John O'Neill (music director), Michael Aarons (music coordinator), Doug Walter (orchestrations) and Scott Taylor Rollison (production stage manager).

Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

Based on an unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom.



What happened next is the story of Harmony.

Harmony is based in part on The Comedian Harmonist Archive as curated by the late Dr. Peter Czada.

A New York Times Critic's Pick, the musical received a 2002 Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Musical and an award for Outstanding Best Book of a Musical and the Off-Broadway Alliance's Best New Musical for 2022. It also received eight 2022-2023 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations including Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical and two 2022 Lucille Lortel Award nominations including Outstanding Musical.

Joining the producing team with Ken Davenport, Sandi Moran, and Garry Kief are Hunter Arnold, Marco Santarelli, Scott Abrams, Jonathan & Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, Tom & Michael D'Angora, Nick Padgett, Chris Petti, Neil Gooding Productions, Steve Kyriakis & Matt Donaldson, Matthew Rosenthal, Koenigsberg Federman Riley, Patty Baker, Michael B Cox, Jamie deRoy, Susan DuBow, Paul Gavriani, R.K. Greene, Mark Jacobs, Michelle Kaplan, Willette and Manny Klausner, Sara Miller McCune, James L. Nederlander, Michael Patrick, PickleStar Cohen, Harvey & Sandy Platt, Witzend Productions, Harold Matzner, Addiss Keena/Amuse, Inc., Burba Hayes LLC/Hunter Johnson, Larry Starr/Viva Diva USA INC/Jon & Ron Yonover. Harmony is produced in association with Wilfried Rimensberger and Stiletto Entertainment.