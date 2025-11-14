Listen: Drew Gasparini and Alex Brightman's IT’S KIND OF A FUNNY STORY Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Center Stage Records has released the EP featuring three selections from It’s Kind of a Funny Story: A New Musical in streaming and digital formats today, Friday, November 14. It’s Kind of a Funny Story features music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini and book by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman. The EP was produced by Lisa Dozier Shacket, Ian Kagey, and Drew Gasparini. Listen here!

The It’s Kind of a Funny Story EP includes the songs “Where I’m At” (performed by Casey Likes, with background vocals by Rozie Baker), “What the Get” (performed by Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart) and “The Question Game” (performed by Isabella Esler and Jackson Chase).

It’s Kind of a Funny Story catapulted onto the scene at a 54 Below concert in 2017 that captured the attention and hearts of fans viewing clips from the concert online. In summer 2025, a sold-out reading was presented at Powerhouse Theater, directed by Sarna Lapine, music directed by Alex “Goldie” Golden with casting by Jenny Ravitz. It’s Kind of a Funny Story is based on the Focus Features film written and directed by Anna Bodin and Ryan Fleck and the book by Ned Vizzini, and is produced by special arrangement with Universal Theatrical Group. Artwork created by Maddy King.