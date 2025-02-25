Listen: Dolly Parton Joins Broadway's Demaree for Reimagined 'You'll Never Walk Alone' from CAROUSEL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway veteran Demaree recently has released a new duet of Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic “You'll Never Walk Alone” alongside music legend Dolly Parton.

The release comes at a significant moment, as Parton's “Dolly” prepares to make its Broadway debut following its world premiere at Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts—Demaree's alma mater.

A performer with a Broadway career spanning from her childhood debut as ‘Young Cosette' in “Les Misérables” to starring as ‘Nessarose' in the national tour of “Wicked,” Demaree brings her theatrical roots to this moving collaboration. Known for her heartfelt interpretations and soaring vocals, she infuses the beloved song with a rich depth that perfectly complements Parton's signature warmth and wisdom.

“This song has always carried deep meaning for me,” says Demaree. “To record it as a duet with Dolly Parton—someone whose artistry and heart have inspired me for so long—is an absolute honor.”

Parton's upcoming Broadway-bound production, “Dolly,” will first take the stage at Belmont University's Fisher Center, a full-circle moment for Demaree, who studied at the prestigious institution.

The duet of “You'll Never Walk Alone” is available on all streaming platforms.