Listen: Disney's SNOW WHITE Soundtrack Feat. Rachel Zegler and New Songs by Pasek & Paul

Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of Disney's Snow White, the full soundtrack, featuring Rachel Zegler and new songs by EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, is now available. The movie hits theaters next week on Friday, March 21. Check out the new soundtrack below!

The album follows the single release of Waiting On A Wish, Snow White's new "I Want" song that appears early in the film. The song was produced by Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Ian Eisendrath and Dave Metzger, and is performed by Rachel Zegler. It has garnered rave reactions since it was teased in the official movie trailer in December. Watch a clip from a recent live performance of Zegler singing the song in front of The Alcázar of Segovia, the inspiration for the castle that appears in the original 1937 animated film.

Other new songs include the opening number "Good Things Grow" performed by Broadway and West End alum Hadley Fraser, "Princess Problems," a new duet by Zegler and Othello's Andrew Burnap, and "All is Fair," a villain song for the Evil Queen, played by Gal Gadot.

Disney’s Snow White, a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film, opens exclusively in theaters March 21, 2025. Starring Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Andrew Burnap, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, Gorge Salazar, and Patrick Page. The movie features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The film is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer.