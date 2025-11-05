Listen: Broadway's Ian Ward Releases New Single 'Ocean Eyes'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Known for his stage presence in Rock of Ages Hollywood alongside Frankie Grande and Nick Cordero, Broadway performer and recording artist Ian Ward steps into a new chapter with the release of his latest single, "Ocean Eyes." Listen here!

"Ocean Eyes" brings Ward's Broadway-honed vocals to center stage with a modern pop production, creating a cinematic soundscape. Built on warm analog synths, reverb-soaked guitars, and a falsetto hook, the song evokes what Ward describes as "that slow-motion movie moment when you realize you're still in love with someone you were supposed to forget."

"This version of Ocean Eyes came from one of those quiet moments after everything falls apart," says Ward. "It's not a breakup anthem ... it's more like an afterglow. When you've cried it out, grown a little, and suddenly see that person's face again in your mind. I've always loved this song for how it captures that ache and tenderness. My cover is about what lingers ... beauty, pain, memory, and grace."

Ward's background in theatre continues to shape his identity as both songwriter and storyteller. Having performed in acclaimed productions such as Jesus Christ Superstar and the upcoming Broadway musical Working Girl, Ward draws on his stage experience to infuse every song with character and emotion.

"Theatre trained me to tell stories through other people's words. My original music lets me tell my own," says Ward. "Ocean Eyes feels like the bridge between the two: it's where my Broadway theatricality meets the pop stage, and where I finally get to share my own voice."

In Working Girl, Ward plays Petey and understudies Mick - the role originally portrayed by Alec Baldwin in the 1988 film. "The men in this story serve as a backdrop to highlight one of the show's more relevant messages: the everyday sexism and imbalance women have faced in the workplace for decades," Ward explains. "My roles are both hilarious and uncomfortable - and intentionally so. The show holds up a mirror to how far we've come and how far we still have to go, which makes being part of it feel incredibly poignant today."

With "Ocean Eyes" and his debut EP One Shot, Ward continues to define his own lane where pop meets theatre and emotion meets escape.

"Ocean Eyes" marks a big creative step forward. After studying Musical Theatre at the University of Miami and Berklee College of Music, he has gone on to perform in hit Broadway musicals, Las Vegas mega casinos and primetime TV shows. Notably, Ward appeared as a guest star on FOX's 9-1-1, produced by Ryan Murphy. Most recently, he was seen at The Hollywood Bowl alongside Cynthia Erivo in "Jesus Christ Superstar".

"Ocean Eyes is the beginning of a new chapter for me," Ward adds. "It's the tone-setter for the story I'm telling as an artist - where pop meets theatre, and emotion meets escape."