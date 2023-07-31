Listen: Broadway Star Megan Hilty Stops By THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

From Wicked to 9 to 5 the musical, the Broadway star discusses her career through the lens of kindness. Hilty shares stories about acts of kindness.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
Review Roundup: THE COTTAGE Opens On Broadway With An All-Star Cast! Photo 3 Review Roundup: THE COTTAGE Opens On Broadway With An All-Star Cast!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23 Photo 4 Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/23/23

Click Here for More on Podcasts
Listen: Broadway Star Megan Hilty Stops By THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast

Robert Peterpaul and The Art of Kindness podcast, which promotes kindness on Broadway and beyond, welcome Tony-nominee Megan Hilty. Listen to the episode!

From Wicked to 9 to 5 the musical, the Broadway star discusses her career through the lens of kindness. Hilty shares stories about acts of kindness from Idina Menzel, Stephanie J. Block and Dolly Parton along the way, plus so much more. The episode can now be streamed wherever you listen to podcasts or on Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/ArtofKindness

The Art of Kindness podcast listeners hear from a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. Guests share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life. 

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 3% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Sweet Magnolia's star JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Tony-nominee Ethan Slater (Wicked movie) have been coming to the table for thought-provoking conversations.

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. The glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Olympian Laurie Hernandez to Tony-winner Stephanie J. Block. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams in the top 5% across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. 






RELATED STORIES

1
LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and REVOLUTION RENTs Andy Señor Jr. Photo
LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and REVOLUTION RENT's Andy Señor Jr.

Today's episode features Andy Señor Jr., who just made his film directorial debut with the HBO Original Documentary Revolution Rent, Executive produced by Neil Patrick Harris. He was the Associate Director of Gloria and Emilio Estefan's musical On Your Feet! on Broadway, Netherlands, and UK West End Productions as well as Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway production of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn. He served as Associate Director on the new musical FLY at Dallas Theatre Center w Jeffrey Seller.

2
LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Britton Smith Photo
LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Britton Smith

Today's episode features the Co-founder and President of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC), Britton Smith is. In addition to his work as an advocate and facilitator and adjunct professor at Columbia Law School, Britton is a Broadway actor recently featured in Be More Chill, Shuffle Along and After Midnight.

3
Kristen Bell Co-Hosts New Podcast SHATTERED GLASS Photo
Kristen Bell Co-Hosts New Podcast SHATTERED GLASS

Actress, Producer, and Philanthropist Kristen Bell and Armchair Expert host/producer Monica Padman released the first episode of their new podcast “Shattered Glass” today under Dax Shepard's podcast network, Armchair Umbrella.

4
Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Sammi Cannold Photo
Listen: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Sammi Cannold

Today's episode of Little Known Facts features one of Forbes Magazine's 30 Under 30 in Hollywood & Entertainment, director Sammi Cannold. Her recent projects include NY City Center's Evita, Ragtime on Ellis Island, Violet on a moving bus and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look at Jackie Burns as Céline Dion in TITANIQUEPhotos: First Look at Jackie Burns as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE
J. Harrison Ghee, Steven Pasquale, Amber Gray, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVILJ. Harrison Ghee, Steven Pasquale, Amber Gray, and More Will Lead Industry Reading of MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL
EVITA Closes Early at A.R.T. Due to COVID-19 Cases in the CompanyEVITA Closes Early at A.R.T. Due to COVID-19 Cases in the Company
Listen: Andrew Burnap and Dakin Mathews Talk CAMELOT on LITTLE KNOWN FACTSListen: Andrew Burnap and Dakin Mathews Talk CAMELOT on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

Videos

Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY Video
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS Video
Photos & First Look at Immersive THE LORD OF THE RINGS
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl Video
Broadway Stars Celebrate Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
ALADDIN

Recommended For You