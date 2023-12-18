Listen: Born This Way Foundation's Mariah Karis Gives Holiday Kindness Tips on the Art of Kindness Podcast

Listen to the full episode here!

By: Dec. 18, 2023

Born This Way Foundation's Mariah Karis joined The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast this week for an inspiring conversation. The BTWF Program Associate joined Peterpaul to discuss her work with Lady Gaga's nonprofit and share kindness tips for the holiday season and beyond. The uplifting episode can now be streamed wherever you listen to podcasts or on Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/ArtofKindness

The Art of Kindness podcast brings listeners a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. Guests share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life. 

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 3% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Tony-winner Stephanie J. Block and the one and only Carol Burnett have been coming to the mic for thought-provoking conversations. 

The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast spotlights artists from all areas of the entertainment industry using their platform to make the world a better place. Hosted by award-winning actor, writer and celebrity interviewer Robert Peterpaul, the podcast focuses on spreading kindness in the arts and beyond. The glittering guests have ranged from Grammy-winner Meghan Trainor to Tony-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda to the one and only Carol Burnett. The AOK is produced by Robert Peterpaul Productions and streams in the top 3% across all podcast platforms, including: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio. You can support the podcast and the show at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/theaok. IG: @artofkindnesspod / @robpeterpaul, YT: @artofkindnesspodcast.

Born This Way Foundation, co-founded and led by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Bissett Germanotta, supports youth mental health and works with young people to build a kinder and braver world. Through youth-driven research, programs, and strategic partnerships, Born This Way Foundation aims to make kindness cool, validate the emotions of young people, and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health. Born This Way Foundation's programs include #BeKind365, Channel Kindness, the Be There Certificate, and Please Stay – all aimed at connecting young people (and anyone!) with resources to build communities that understand, prioritize, and foster good mental health. Learn more at bornthisway.foundation.

BROADWAY PODCAST NETWORK is the premiere digital storytelling destination for everyone, anywhere, who loves theatre and the performing arts. Provocative stories of all kinds are the cornerstone of the Broadway Podcast Network. Presenting original, engaging, and immersive programming of theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, serials, parodies, live video events and more. With tremendously talented hosts, who are performers, producers, writers, industry leaders, and storytellers representing a wide variety of voices and perspectives. Broadway Podcast Network offers entertaining, inspiring, easily accessible and shareable content for everyone, may they be interested in behind-the-curtain access to the creative process, advice on everything from how to break into the business to how to audition, theatre history, candid interviews with their favorite stars, or just enjoying theater from the best seats in the house. 



