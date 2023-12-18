Listen: Born This Way Foundation's Mariah Karis Gives Holiday Kindness Tips on the Art of Kindness Podcast

Born This Way Foundation's Mariah Karis joined The Art of Kindness with Robert Peterpaul podcast this week for an inspiring conversation. The BTWF Program Associate joined Peterpaul to discuss her work with Lady Gaga's nonprofit and share kindness tips for the holiday season and beyond. The uplifting episode can now be streamed wherever you listen to podcasts or on Broadway Podcast Network at BPN.FM/ArtofKindness.

The Art of Kindness podcast brings listeners a diverse array of voices from the worlds of TV, film, and Broadway. Guests share their personal stories and insights on how kindness and empathy have impacted their lives and careers. Every episode also ends with a tangible kindness tip for listeners to incorporate into their life.

Led by actor and creator Robert Peterpaul, The Art of Kindness podcast has been ranking in the top 3% of podcasts globally since premiering in 2021. Since then, guests like superstar Meghan Trainor, Tony-winner Stephanie J. Block and the one and only Carol Burnett have been coming to the mic for thought-provoking conversations.

Born This Way Foundation, co-founded and led by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Bissett Germanotta, supports youth mental health and works with young people to build a kinder and braver world. Through youth-driven research, programs, and strategic partnerships, Born This Way Foundation aims to make kindness cool, validate the emotions of young people, and eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health. Born This Way Foundation's programs include #BeKind365, Channel Kindness, the Be There Certificate, and Please Stay – all aimed at connecting young people (and anyone!) with resources to build communities that understand, prioritize, and foster good mental health. Learn more at bornthisway.foundation.

