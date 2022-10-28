Listen: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Releases 'Sweet Caroline' From Forthcoming Cast Recording

"Sweet Caroline," Neil Diamond's most iconic song was released on all major streaming platforms as the third single from the forthcoming Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical.

"Sweet Caroline" continues to capture the hearts of fans across generations and continents. It was a notable part of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee this summer. In May 2021, Jennifer Lopez famously covered the song for a global audience, and this week two-time heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury announced he was releasing his recording of the song as a charity single, and it is played regularly at countless sports arenas across the globe. The song has been covered by countless artists including Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, and The Dave Matthews Band. To date it has been streamed over 500 million times on Spotify alone.

The album, produced by Grammy Award winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Bob Gaudio, who is also one of the show's producers with Broadway veteran Ken Davenport, will be released by UMe on all major streaming platforms on Wednesday, November 2, the day the show begins previews on Broadway. Also on that day, the CD will be exclusively will be available at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) with it being widely released Friday, December 2. To pre-order the CD of the Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical click HERE.

The cast is led by Tony Award nominee Will Swenson as Neil Diamond - Then, Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond - Now, Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor. They are joined by Jessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Paul Colby, Tommy O'Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond.

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby Neil Diamond - Now), Jordan Dobson (ensemble), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Nick Fradiani (Alternate Neil Diamond - Then), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for Ellie Greenwich, Jaye Posner, Marcia, and Rose Diamond), Alex Hairston (ensemble), Makai Hernandez (swing), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Pascal Pastrana (swing), Robert Pendilla (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), MiMi Scardulla (ensemble), and Brinie Wallace (swing).

Will Swenson will play a schedule of seven performances per week with Nick Fradiani playing Neil Diamond - Then during the Wednesday evening performances.

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Bonnie Panson (production stage manager), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant), Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Ryan Conway of Architect Theatrical (general manager).

A Beautiful Noise is produced by Ken Davenport, Bob Gaudio, Sandi Moran, Hunter Arnold, Scott Abrams, Marco Santarelli, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Ron Kastner, Rob Kolson, Valli Family Group, Caiola Productions, Paul Dainty AM, Gaudio Family Group, Joseph J. Grano, Starlight Theatre, Roy Putrino, Mark E. Jacobs, James L. Nederlander, Universal Music Group, Deborah Green, Patty Baker, Sheri and Les Biller, H. Richard Hopper, Sharon Karmazin, NETworks Presentations, Adam Riemer, Matthew Salloway, Barry Siegel, Universal Theatrical Group, Witz End Productions, Theatre Producers of Color, and Ryan Conway.

Including a score of Diamond's most beloved songs, A Beautiful Noise features a book by four-time Academy Award-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything), direction by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There's only one way to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has performed at sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide and achieved record sales.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with the Johnny Mercer Award, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS Music Cares Person of The Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture.

His music has earned him a multi-generational fanbase and he is a believer of the healing power of music. Through his charitable foundation, he has supported many causes close to his heart.