Linda and Laura Benanti Bring THE STORY GOES ON to Feinstein's at the Nikko

This Mother's Day weekend, Tony Award-winner/new mom Laura Benanti and her mother Linda Benanti bring their acclaimed show, The Story Goes On, to Feinstein's at the Nikko for three performances only. Touching and humorous, this one-of-a-kind show is a musical journey through the special relationship between a mother and daughter. The performance schedule is as follows:Friday, May 11 (8 p.m.), Saturday, May 12 (8 p.m.), and Sunday, May 13 (5 p.m.). Tickets for Linda and Laura Benanti: The Story Goes On range in price from $78.75-$125and are available now by calling 866-663-1063 or visiting www.ticketfly.com.



Linda Benanti, an accomplished actress and singer who performed on Broadway, off Broadway and regionally, gave birth to Laura Benanti in 1979. In order to dedicate more time to being a hands-on mother, Linda transitioned out of performing and has been a highly sought-after voice teacher with a flourishing studio in Kinnelon, NJ for the past 35 years. Linda's last professional performance was in the 1981 revival of Brigadoon. The Story Goes On will mark Linda's return to the stage. Linda is devoted to her husband, Sal Benanti and daughters Laura and Marielle. Linda is a graduate of the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music.



Laura Benanti is a Tony Award Winning actress who began her Broadway career at the age of 18, starring opposite Richard Chamberlain in The Sound of Music. Since then, Laura has appeared in 9 Broadway shows (including Gypsy and She Loves Me), been nominated for 5 Tony Awards (winning for Gypsy), and continues to having a flourishing television career. Recent TV appearances include "The Detour" (current series regular), "Nashville," "Supergirl," "The Good Wife" and frequent appearances on as Melania Trump on "Late Night with Stephen Colbert." Laura began studying voice with her mother as a young child, and is absolutely THRILLED that she has agreed to return to the stage in this musical celebration of family.



Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko presents a wide range of entertainers from stage and screen all within an intimate 140-seat cabaret setting. There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu. Cheese and dessert platters will also be available in the showroom.



Guests of Feinstein's at the Nikko can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options before performances. Kanpai Lounge, located in Hotel Nikko's lobby, offers light cuisine, a full bar and specialty cocktails. Restaurant Anzu, Hotel Nikko's intimate restaurant located on the second floor, serves sustainable California cuisine enhanced with Asian flavors. Restaurant Anzu will also offer Feinstein's at the Nikko guests a special three-course prix-fixe dinner ($45 per person) prior to all performances. Reservations can be made by calling(415) 394-1100.



For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: www.feinsteinsatthenikko.com.

Photo: Alexa Brown

