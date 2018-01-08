Lincoln Center Theatre to Produce Limited Run of PASS OVER

This summer, LCT3/Lincoln Center Theater will produce the New York premiere of PASS OVER, a new play by Antoinette Nwandu, directed by Danya Taymor, at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). PASS OVER will begin performances Saturday evening, June 2 and run for six weeks only through Sunday, July 15. Opening night is Monday, June 18.

In PASS OVER, Moses and Kitch stand around on the corner - talking smack, passing the time, and hoping that today a miracle will come. A provocative mashup of Waiting for Godot and the Exodus myth, PASS OVER exposes the unquestionable human spirit of young black men who dream about a promised land they've yet to find.

PASS OVER will have sets by Wilson Chin, costumes by Marci Rodgers, lighting by Marcus Doshi, and sound by Justin Ellington. Casting for PASS OVER will be announced at a later date.

Antoinette Nwandu is also the author of Breach: a manifesto on race in America through the eyes of a black girl recovering from self-hate,which will have its world premiere at Chicago's Victory Gardens this February. The film version of PASS OVER, directed by Spike Lee, will premiere at this winter's Sundance Film Festival. She has been commissioned by Los Angeles' Echo Theater Company and her work has been supported and developed at the MacDowell Colony, Sundance Theatre Lab, Ignition Fest, Cherry Lane Mentor Project (mentor: Katori Hall), John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Page73, PlayPenn, Space on Ryder Farm, Southern Rep, The Flea, Fire This Time, and The Movement Theatre Company. Her honors include the Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, the Negro Ensemble Company's Douglas Turner Ward Prize, a Literary Fellowship at the Eugene O'Neill Playwrights Conference, and a citation on the 2017 Kilroys List, an annual citation of outstanding work by female and trans playwrights. Antoinette is an alumna of the Ars Nova Play Group, the Naked Angels Issues PlayLab, and the Dramatists Guild Fellowship. Education: Harvard, University of Edinburgh, Tisch School of the Arts.

Danya Taymor will direct the upcoming LCT3 production of queens and directed the Steppenwolf Theatre Company production of PASS OVER. Her other recent credits include My Daughter Keeps Our Hammer (NY Times and Time Out Critics' Pick), The Place We Built, Romeo and Juliet, and I Hate Fucking Mexicans (Flea Theater); Cygnus (Women's Project); Esai's Table (Cherry Lane Mentor Project); Engagements(Ensemble Studio Theatre), as well as productions at the Juilliard School and NYU Tisch School of the Arts. She was a Time Warner Foundation Directing Fellow at the Women's Project, 2050 Fellow at New York Theatre Workshop, and currently is an artist in residence at Theatre for a New Audience.

is dedicated to producing the work of new playwrights, directors, and designers and engaging new audiences. André Bishop is Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater. Evan Cabnet is Artistic Director of LCT3.

The LCT3 season program is supported by generous grants from The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust, The Howard Gilman Foundation, Time Warner Foundation, the Blanchette Hooker Rockefeller Fund, the Tony Randall Theatrical Fund, the J & AR Foundation, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Endowment support is generously provided by Daryl Roth.

This spring, LCT will mount a new production of the classic Alan Jay Lerner & Frederick Loewe musical My Fair Lady, to be directed by Bartlett Sher, beginning performances Thursday, March 15 in the Vivian Beaumont Theater; Joshua Harmon's new play Admissions, directed by Daniel Aukin, beginning performances Thursday, February 15 in the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater; and queens, a new play by Martyna Majok, directed by Danya Taymor, beginning performances Saturday, February 10 in the Claire Tow Theater.

The world premiere of PASS OVER was produced and presented at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Chicago, IL.





