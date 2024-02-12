Lincoln Center Theater's CORRUPTION to Offer $39 Tickets as Part of Digital Lottery

Corruption begins previews this Thursday, February 15 at 8pm at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.
Lincoln Center Theater is launching an online ticket lottery for its production of Corruption, beginning with its first preview this Thursday, February 15 at 8pm at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Opening night for Corruption, a new play by J.T. Rogers, directed by Bartlett Sher, is Monday, March 11.
Pending availability, a limited number of tickets priced at $39 (inclusive of fees) will be sold to the winners of the lottery. Entries (with a limit of one entry per person and two tickets per winner) will be accepted online (http://LCTlottery.com) to available performances beginning at 12:01am EST the day before the performance. Winners will be chosen at random at 10:00am and at 3:00pm the day before the performance.
The cast of Corruption features Dylan Baker, John Behlmann, Saffron Burrows, Anthony Cochrane, Sanjit De Silva, K. Todd Freeman, Eleanor Handley, Robyn Kerr, Sepideh Moafi, Seth Numrich, Michael Siberry, T. Ryder Smith, and Toby Stephens.
Based on the book Dial M for Murdoch: News Corporation and The Corruption of Britain by Tom Watson and Martin Hickman, Corruption tells the story behind the story of the phone hacking scandal that engulfed Rupert Murdoch’s media empire in 2011, stunning the world and upending British politics. When Parliament member Tom Watson is maliciously smeared by the newspapers of Murdoch’s News International, he decides to fight back - taking on its larger-than-life leader Rebekah Brooks. But what he uncovers is far more insidious than he ever imagined. As Watson and a small band of journalists, lawyers, and politicians struggle to expose the endemic criminality at the heart of this media monolith, they risk their careers and, at times, their very lives. Epic in scope and often startlingly funny, Corruption tells a true-life David and Goliath story of ordinary men and women trying to find a way to save their democracy before it’s too late.
CORRUPTION features sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Justin Ellington, and projections by 59 Productions/Benjamin Pearcy and Brad Peterson. Theresa Flanagan will be the Stage Manager.
Tickets to Corruption, priced from $87 to $160, are currently availabl online. Tickets are available without service fees at the Lincoln Center Theater box office. A limited number of tickets priced from $32 to $35.50 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT’s program for 21 to 35-year-olds. For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org.
