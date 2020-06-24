Breaking: Lincoln Center Theater Will Present INTIMATE APPAREL and FLYING OVER SUNSET in Spring 2021

Lincoln Center Theater, which had hoped to reopen its productions of the new opera Intimate Apparel at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater and the new musical Flying Over Sunset at the Vivian Beaumont Theater this fall, now plans to reopen both productions in spring 2021. The two productions were forced to suspend performances on March 12 when theaters were closed by Governor Andrew Cuomo as a precaution against the outbreak of the virus.

In addition to Intimate Apparel and Flying Over Sunset, LCT plans to produce an additional LCT3 production in the Claire Tow Theater in spring 2021, as well as an additional Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater production in summer 2021.

Intimate Apparel, with music by Ricky Ian Gordon, libretto by Lynn Nottage, based on her play, and direction by Bartlett Sher, began previews on Thursday, February 27, 2020 and had been scheduled to open Monday, March 23, 2020.

Flying Over Sunset, with book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Michael Korie, featuring choreography by Michelle Dorrance, was scheduled to begin previews on Thursday, March 12, 2020 and was scheduled to open on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

