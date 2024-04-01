Lincoln Center Theater Delays First Preview of UNCLE VANYA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lincoln Center Theater's production of Anton Chekhov’s classic UNCLE VANYA, featuring a new version by Heidi Schreck, directed by Lila Neugebauer, will delay its first preview. Originally scheduled to begin performances on Tuesday, April 2, UNCLE VANYA will now have its first preview on Wednesday, April 3. Opening Night remains Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. All tickets for the performance on Tuesday, April 2 will be refunded or exchanged at the point of purchase.



The cast will feature Steve Carell as Vanya, Jonathan Hadary as Waffles, William Jackson Harper as Astrov, Jayne Houdyshell as Maria, Spencer Donovan Jones as Neighbor, Mia Katigbak as Marina, Alfred Molina as Alexander, Alison Pill as Sonia, and Anika Noni Rose as Elena.



UNCLE VANYA will have sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Kaye Voyce, lighting by Lap Chi Chu and Elizabeth Harper, and sound by Mikhail Fiksel and Beth Lake. Charles M. Turner III will be stage manager.



Tickets to UNCLE VANYA, priced from $39 to $190, are currently available at the Lincoln Center Theater box office or online. A limited number of tickets priced from $32 to $35.50 are available at every performance through LincTix, LCT’s program for 18 to 35-year-olds. For information and to enroll, visit LincTix.org.