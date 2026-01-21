Lincoln Center Focuses on Wellbeing with HEARTBEAT and More This February

Lincoln Center will continue its Lincoln Center Presents season in February 2026 with a slate of performances and participatory programs centered on wellbeing, cultural celebration, and interdisciplinary artistic practice. All events will be offered free or on a choose-what-you-pay basis.

February programming will include the inaugural Heartbeat, a new arts and wellbeing summit scheduled for February 21. The event will bring together artists, healthcare professionals, and scientists for live performances, workshops, virtual reality experiences, and guided meditative sessions examining the role of the arts in individual and collective wellbeing.

On February 6, soprano Renée Fleming will appear with physician-scientist Francis Collins for Stories and Songs of Music and Health, a one-night-only program combining discussion and collective singing focused on the relationship between music, the brain, and physical health. No prior singing experience will be required for participation.

The Art of Wellbeing series will return on February 26 in partnership with Ailey Extension, the official dance studio of AILEY. In recognition of Heart Health Month, instructors Aaron Thomas and Stan Elle will lead a voguing-based workshop exploring catwalk, spins and dips, floor work, hand performance, and duckwalk techniques.

Lincoln Center will also present its third annual Lunar New Year Celebration on February 22 at David Geffen Hall. Family-friendly programming will include performances by the Tai Look Lion Dance Company, traditional Korean music by Insun Park & Generals, a story time session, and hands-on arts activities marking the Year of the Horse.

The American Modern Opera Company (AMOC*) will return beginning February 28 for a series of one-night-only contemporary music programs at the David Rubenstein Atrium, continuing through April 2. The opening program on February 28 will feature the premieres of The Inner Core by AMOC* co-founder and MacArthur Fellow Matthew Aucoin and Camino Songs by composer and poet Doug Balliett.

Also returning in February will be the third annual Lincoln Center Poetry Festival, curated by poet-in-residence Mahogany L. Browne. The festival will take place February 6 and 7 and will feature spoken-word performances from a range of contemporary poets.