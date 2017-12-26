Lin-Manuel Miranda's Abuela Mundi Passes Away Over Christmas

Thoughts and condolences are with Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda following the announcement that his grandmother passed away on Christmas. He shared the sad news over Twitter saying, "I may have more words in the days to come but for now my heart is in pieces and that's where it's gonna be for a bit."

Abuela Mundi passed away this Christmas morning. I may have more words in the days to come but for now my heart is in pieces and that's where it's gonna be for a bit. pic.twitter.com/f9Iia15Z9n - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 26, 2017

Miranda's grandmother was a strong influence throughout his life, supporting first his father and then him as they worked their ways towards fulfilling their dreams. She also inspired the character of Abuela Claudia in IN THE HEIGHTS.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

