Lin-Manuel Miranda's Abuela Mundi Passes Away Over Christmas

Dec. 26, 2017  

Thoughts and condolences are with Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda following the announcement that his grandmother passed away on Christmas. He shared the sad news over Twitter saying, "I may have more words in the days to come but for now my heart is in pieces and that's where it's gonna be for a bit."

Miranda's grandmother was a strong influence throughout his life, supporting first his father and then him as they worked their ways towards fulfilling their dreams. She also inspired the character of Abuela Claudia in IN THE HEIGHTS.

