Lin-Manuel Miranda to Release Salsa Remix of 'Almost Like Praying'

Award winning actor, writer, composer and humanitarian Lin-Manuel Miranda will unveil a new Salsa-music remix of "Almost Like Praying," his all-star benefit single recorded last Fall to benefit the Hispanic Federation's "Unidos" Disaster Relief Fund, for hurricane recovery and rebuilding initiatives in Puerto Rico.

Spanish Broadcasting System (the "Company" or "SBS") (OTCQX: SBSAA), has teamed up with Lin-Manuel Miranda to world premiere a one-of-a-kind, historic radio launch the Salsa-remix "Almost Like Praying" on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 10:30 AM EST, in New York (Mega 97.9FM), Miami (El Nuevo Zol 106.7FM) and Puerto Rico (Estereotempo 96.5FM). Miranda himself will introduce the single followed by an interview, live from the SBS studios in New York City. Miranda himself will introduce the single followed by an interview, live from the SBS studios in New York City.

U.S. radio listeners can tune in to one of SBS's radio stations: WSKQ-FM MEGA 97.9FM IN NEW YORK, WXDJ-FM EL NUEVO ZOL 106.7FM IN MIAMI, and ESTEREOTEMPO 96.5FM WRXD in Puerto Rico for a chance to hear the historic Roadblock.

"The benefit single 'Almost Like Praying' has had tremendous success with audiences worldwide," said Lin-Manuel Miranda. "As we now continue to help establish long-term self-sustainable initiatives to rebuild Puerto Rico, we are thrilled to bring this new version to Salsa-music fans. Although it has been over four months since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, the island still needs much help to get its most basic infrastructure up and running - including electricity, roads and bridges, healthcare and other vital programs."

The original "Almost Like Praying" was released for download and streaming on October 6, 2017. Within its first week, it hit number one in digital sales in 17 countries. 100% of the proceeds have gone to the Hispanic Federation's "Unidos" Disaster Relief Fund, which has sponsored hundreds of initiatives to assist in the relief, recovery and now rebuilding of Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory since 1898.

"Lin-Manuel Miranda fans couldn't be more excited about the release of 'Almost Like Praying,' and we're incredibly thrilled that LaMusica's App partnership gives our subscribers early access to this long-awaited Salsa-Remix," said Raúl Alarcón, Chairman, President, CEO of SBS. "Together, SBS and LaMusica App are connecting people who are passionate about music with the world's most iconic artists through unique experiences like this - and there are many more to come."

"We have a long history of collaborating with Lin-Manuel Miranda in innovative ways over the years," said Jesus Salas, EVP of Programming of SBS & Multiplatform Coordinator. "He's once again proved that he's a true innovator, and we are honored to partner with him on the historic launch of his new Salsa-Remix. Our nationwide world premiere of 'Almost Like Praying' will reach millions of Lin-Manuel's fans across the country - while creating millions of new ones."

Both the original (dancehall beat) and the new Salsa-remix of "Almost Like Praying" are distributed by Atlantic Records.

The lyrics of "Almost Like Praying" are a rhyming arrangement of all 78 municipalities of Puerto Rico....78 hometowns, 78 communities, 78 sets of individuals who together make up the Puerto Rican culture. The track also samples "Maria" from WEST SIDE STORY in order to reclaim the name of the hurricane which destroyed everything Puerto Ricans know and love on their island.?

To download and streaming "Almost Like Praying," please visit http://www.almostlikepraying.com. The Salsa Remix will be available on Friday, February 9, 2018 at 12:01 PM EST, after one day of exclusive air time on SBS radio stations.

For more information about the Hispanic Federation's "Unidos" Hurricane Disaster Relief Fund, please visit https://www.hispanicfederationunidos.org.

