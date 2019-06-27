Lin-Manuel Miranda to Appear at San Diego Comic-Con with HIS DARK MATERIALS

Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

The HBO series HIS DARK MATERIALS, GAME OF THRONES and WESTWORLD are confirmed for panels and autograph signing sessions at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2019.

WATCHMEN fans should keep a look out around the Gaslamp Quarter for a surprise in-world opportunity to engage with the new HBO series.

Below is information on the three panels.

Thursday, July 18

The HIS DARK MATERIALS panel in Hall H at 4:45 p.m. will include (in alphabetical order): James McAvoy (Lord Asriel), Dafne Keen (Lyra), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Lee Scoresby), Jane Tranter (executive producer) and Ruth Wilson (Mrs. Coulter).

Autograph signing is at 2:45 p.m.

Friday, July 19

The GAME OF THRONES panel in Hall H at 5:30 p.m. will include cast members (in alphabetical order): Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei of Naath), Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont), Conleth Hill (Varys), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark). Other panelists include creators and showrunners DAVID BENIOFF and D.B. Weiss and director and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik.

Autograph signing is at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 20

The WESTWORLD panel in Hall H at 1:15 p.m. will include creators, executive producers and directors Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and cast members (in alphabetical order): Ed Harris, Thandie Newton, Aaron Paul, Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright.

Autograph signing is at 11:45 a.m.

The autograph signings will take place in the DC Warner Bros. booth #4545. Attendees wishing to participate in autograph signings may log in to their Comic-Con Member ID account to submit their interest via the Exclusives Portal. WBTVG follows Comic-Con's selection process and wristband distribution procedures. For more information visit www.comic-con.org/cci/exclusives.

HIS DARK MATERIALS fans can follow live coverage of the panel on Twitter from @daemonsanddust and use #HisDarkMaterials to join the conversation.

GAME OF THRONES fans can follow live coverage of the panel on Twitter from @GameofThrones and use #GoTSDCC to join the conversation.

WESTWORLD fans can follow live coverage of the panel on Twitter from @WestworldHBO and use #WestworldSDCC to join the conversation.

PLEASE NOTE: Cast and producers scheduled to attend are subject to change.





