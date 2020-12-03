Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pearl Jam to Host Virtual Fundraiser for the Georgia Runoff Election

Today, GRAMMY-award winning artists and creators, Pearl Jam and Lin-Manuel Miranda, announced a one-night only fundraiser that will take place exclusively on virtual venue Looped on Wednesday, December 16th, at 8:30pm ET / 5:30pm PT. Tickets are available now for donations starting at $10.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Pearl Jam will join composer, lyricist, and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda for a special first-of-its-kind conversation about their artistic inspirations and why they use their microphones for change, as they raise money to engage the Georgia Latino community in advance of the January 5th Senate runoff election. The virtual event will be Emceed by Georgia-native, actor, comedian, and host, Wayne Brady.

"I've long admired Pearl Jam's music and commitment to advocacy-and their music has made an impact on me since I was a teenager," said Lin-Manuel Miranda. "I haven't met them yet, but have wanted to for a long time. We thought it would be fun to meet in front of our fans, while raising awareness and resources to make sure we get out the vote for the Georgia runoff election."

This event will be the first time these artists unite for an intimate conversation on inspiration, art and activism.

"Georgia came through for America and now it's time for America to come through for Georgia," said Eddie Vedder, of Pearl Jam. "We-along with millions of others-are fans of Lin-Manuel for both his art and his activism and we are excited to work together to support progressive organizations Latino Victory Project, Latino Community Fund of Georgia, and The Hispanic Federation. We hope you will join us live on December 16th as we talk music, art and activism."

Proceeds from the event will support the Latino Victory Project, Latino Community Fund of Georgia, and The Hispanic Federation. The donations will be used to mobilize the Latino community to vote in Georgia's runoff election by underwriting text and phone banking, mailers, canvassing, bus tours through communities during early voting, and other voter mobilization efforts.

Tickets for the livestream are available now at https://www.events.loopedlive.com/artandactivism.

