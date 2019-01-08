Lin-Manuel Miranda and HAMILTON Team Are the New Owners of The Drama Book Shop

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the historic Drama Book Shop, located just steps from the heart of Times Square, will leave its 40th Street home because of recent rent escalations.

Now, according to The New York Times, it has been announced that Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with three of his Hamilton collaborators, Thomas Kail, Jeffrey Seller, and James L. Nederlander, have purchased the iconic shop, in an effort to keep it afloat. The group will find the store a more affordable home in Midtown.

The shop was purchased from Rozanne Seelen, whose husband, Arthur Seelen, bought it in 1958. Seelen said she sold it for the cost of the inventory plus some rent support for the final weeks at the current location. She also ensure the group pledge to keep her as a consultant.

"When I was in high school I would go to the old location and sit on the floor and read plays - I didn't have the money to buy them," Miranda said. "After college Tommy Kail and I met in the Drama Book Shop basement, and I wrote a good deal of 'In the Heights' there. They're like family to us, and when we heard that the rent increase was finally too precipitous to withstand, we began hatching a plan."

Seller, who will oversee the management of the shop, said that the plan is revamp the website and expand programming, with the goal of breaking even, which the shop had done occasionally in recent years, but not always.

The Drama Book Shop will close its current location on January 20, and will reopen at a currently undisclosed location in the fall.

Read more on The New York Times.

Founded in 1917 by the Drama League, the Drama Book Shop became an independent store in 1923. It has moved several times, but since 2001 it has been located in a 5,000-square-foot space on West 40th Street in Manhattan. The basement houses a 60-seat black-box theater, and a staff of about 20, many of whom are actors or have theater-related interests, assists the thousands of students, theater professionals, and award-winning artists who pass through the shop's doors. In 2011 the Drama Book Shop received a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre. Given since 1990, these awards are bestowed on individuals, organizations, and institutions that have demonstrated profound achievement in theater but are ineligible in any of the established Tony categories.

Secure in its reputation as the city's best source for theatrical works - it keeps 8,000 plays in stock - the shop has begun to nurture and sponsor them, as well. When a troupe with a musical that originated at Wesleyan University needed urban rehearsal space in 2002, it received carte blanche to convene downstairs in the store's 50-seat Arthur Seelen Theater, named for the owner's late husband. "In the Heights" went on to win several Tony Awards in 2008.

On the main floor, patrons post casting calls and other dollops of theatrical catnip on a large bulletin board by the entrance. Chairs, some of them authentic theater seats cadged from a shuttered Philadelphia playhouse, are sprinkled around, inviting browsers to relax and read - or to find monologues and scenes for auditions and classes.

Related Articles