Lin-Manuel Miranda Wrote a New Song on the Spot for CONAN
Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to share that he has written a song for tonight's episode of Conan.
Miranda retweeted Conan's announcement of his guest appearance on the April 21 episode of his late-night show saying "Wrote a song on the spot for @ConanOBrien tonight. Well, mainly for his son. You'll see."
See the tweet below!
Make sure to tune in Conan tonight at 11/10c on TBS to hear the new song!
Wrote a song on the spot for @ConanOBrien tonight. Well, mainly for his son. You'll see. https://t.co/r69XR2Kb8y— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 21, 2020