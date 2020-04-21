Lin-Manuel Miranda Wrote a New Song on the Spot for CONAN

Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to share that he has written a song for tonight's episode of Conan.

Miranda retweeted Conan's announcement of his guest appearance on the April 21 episode of his late-night show saying "Wrote a song on the spot for @ConanOBrien tonight. Well, mainly for his son. You'll see."

See the tweet below!

Make sure to tune in Conan tonight at 11/10c on TBS to hear the new song!

Wrote a song on the spot for @ConanOBrien tonight. Well, mainly for his son. You'll see. https://t.co/r69XR2Kb8y — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 21, 2020





