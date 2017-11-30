Lin-Manuel Miranda Writes Original GREAT COMET Lyrics in Honor of Malloy and Chavkin's Smithsonian Award

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to post the original lyrics he wrote to "Sonya Alone" from Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812. He wrote the lyrics in honor of Dave Malloy and Rachel Chavkin winning Smithsonian's 2017 Ingenuity Award, and he performed the song at the ceremony last night.

Smithsonian magazine presented Dave Malloy, creator, and Rachel Chavkin, director of the renowned Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, with the American Ingenuity Award in History at an awards gala at the National Portrait Gallery.

Miranda's original lyrics are as follows:

Hard as it is

In the coming days

I watch my friend Dave

As he's reading War and Peace

Don't let him out of my sight

He trails off

Stares at nothing

Laughs at random

Then the music comes

He calls Rachel Chavkin

And I listen at the door

Until one day

I see by the mad look on their face

There's a brilliant plan in their heart

I know you are capable of anything

I know you so well my friend

I know you might just write a play

What am I to do?

Who do I ask for help?

Is it War & Peace?

Only just a piece?

I will clap in the dark for you

I will have your back of course

I will cheer outside your stage door

See your show in each space

I will applaud your notes and your art

Congratulate my friend

The Smithsonian, my friend

I know you've read Moby Dick

I know you so well my friend

I know you might make it 12 hours

But I won't let you

I won't let you

Just like War and Peace

Only use a PIECE...

And I remember this musical

I remember their brilliance

And I might never sleep again...

I will clap in the dark for you

I will have your back of course

I will cheer outside your stage door

See your show in each space

I will applaud your words and your art

Because I miss my friend

Congratulations my friend

The original tweet can be found below.

Wrote & sang these lyrics to Sonya Alone on the occasion of @dave_malloy & @rachelchavkin's Smithsonian honor last night... pic.twitter.com/F9hD0LQ0AK - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 30, 2017





