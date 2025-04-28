Lin-Manuel Miranda Working on New Film About Puerto Rican Baseball Legends

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lin-Manuel Miranda is dropping details about a brand-new project. In an interview with ChicaDeportes's Jennifer Mercedes, the Tony-winner and Broadway favorite revealed that he is working on a movie about famed baseball players the Molina brothers, who happen to be from his father's hometown of Vega Alta, Puerto Rico.

"Vega Alta is home to, like, an appalling number of Major League Baseball players, not just the Molina brothers, [but also] Bernie Williams. It's really incredible. So to be able to honor that in a movie is something we're really actively trying to do."

Though Miranda didn't specify the capacity in which he is involved, he went on to talk about the importance of spotlighting Latino voices in Hollywood and on Broadway. "I think every time I'm at bat, every time I'm at my piano or computer, I'm trying to get us up on stage and write great parts that I would want to play, and so, in turn, create a lot of wonderful roles for Latino actors." If Miranda takes on the directing duties for the film, this would likely be his second feature directorial outing, following 2021's Tick, Tick...Boom!

Bengie, José, and Yadier Molina were major league baseball players, establishing themselves as catchers before going on to become coaches and managers later in their careers. Between the trio, they played for such teams as the Anaheim Angels, the New York Yankees, the San Francisco Giants, the St. Louis Cardinals, and more. All three won the World Series, becoming the first brothers to do so.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a modern-day Broadway icon, creating the Broadway musicals In the Heights and Hamilton, and the soundtracks for the animated films Moana, Vivo, and Encanto. His additional Broadway credits include New York, New York (Additional Lyrics, Tony nomination for Best Musical), Freestyle Love Supreme (Co-Founder, Guest Star, Special Tony Award Recipient), Bring It On: The Musical (co-composer/co-lyricist, Tony nomination for Best Musical), and West Side Story (2009 revival, Spanish translations).

He has received numerous accolades, including a Pulitzer Prize, three Tony Awards, two Laurence Olivier Awards, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and five Grammy Awards, along with nominations for two Academy Awards. He received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2018. In 2024, he released his concept album Warriors, written with Eisa Davis. He is currently working on a stage adaptation.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

