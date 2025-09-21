Lin-Manuel Miranda Takes Over After James Van Der Beek Drops Out of DAWSON'S CREEK Live Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lin-Manuel Miranda will step in for James Van Der Beek at the live Dawson's Creek reunion event, after the latter had to drop out of the event due to "two stomach viruses."

Van Der Beek shared the news on Instagram, saying he was "gutted" to not be at the event, which benefits the organization F Cancer. Van Der Beek shared last year that he, himself, had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer.

"Despite every effort… I won’t get to be there. I won’t get to stand on that stage and thank every soul in the theater for showing up for me, and against cancer, when I needed it most," he said.

But, Van Der Beek revealed that Miranda will be stepping in as his "understudy" — an especially fitting choice given the event's location being the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

"A ridiculously overqualified replacement who would have been #1 on my wishlist (had I ever dreamed he’d be available)," Van Der Beek described. "Someone my kids would definitely consider an upgrade over me."

Miranda will be joining the original stars of Dawson's Creek, including Michelle Williams, Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson, Mary Beth Peil, John Wesley Shipp, Mary-Margaret Humes, Nina Repeta, Kerr Smith, Meredith Monroe, and Busy Phillips for a one-night-only live reading of the pilot script.