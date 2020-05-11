Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Gad, and More Hollywood Stars Pay Tribute to the Late Jerry Stiller

Article Pixel May. 11, 2020  

Many Hollywood stars have taken to social media to pay tribute and remember the late actor Jerry Stiller who has died at age 92. Earlier today, his son, Ben Stiller, said in a tweet that his father died of natural causes.

Stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Josh Gad shared their condolences with Stiller and took the time to remember the late actor. See the tweets below.



Next on Stage

Related Articles

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Luke Bryan to Co-Host A Salute To Songwriters, Presented By BMI
  • VIDEO: Tony Winner Paulo Szot Sings 'A Simple Song' in the 'Leonard Bernstein Mass' on PBS
  • Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Final Season of 13 REASONS WHY
  • Netflix Announces New Swedish Netflix Original CLARK Starring Bill Skarsgard