Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Gad, and More Hollywood Stars Pay Tribute to the Late Jerry Stiller

Many Hollywood stars have taken to social media to pay tribute and remember the late actor Jerry Stiller who has died at age 92. Earlier today, his son, Ben Stiller, said in a tweet that his father died of natural causes.

I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 - Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Josh Gad shared their condolences with Stiller and took the time to remember the late actor. See the tweets below.

Sending you love, Ben. What a giant. So grateful for him, and Anne, and you. a??i??a??i??a??i?? - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 11, 2020

My heart goes out to @RedHourBen & his entire family on this very difficult loss. Thank you Jerry for your brilliant comedic prowess. There was nobody who quite turned a phrase like #JerryStiller & few who got to create a holiday iconically linked to them. Happy eternal Festivus https://t.co/qDb9fFvrHB - Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 11, 2020

He was a lovely man - always so kind to me. Condolences Ben. - Hank Azaria (@HankAzaria) May 11, 2020

We send you all love and our condolences, Ben. Every B'way show I every did your folks would come back to say hello and it didn't matter if the show was a hit or a flop..the light and love they brought was always the highlight of the day. Thanks for sharing them with us. Godspeed - Peter Gallagher (@petergallagher) May 11, 2020

Captain's Log Stardate 54: As we begin a new week it is sad to hear about the passing of Jerry Stiller; a comedic genius, fellow actor & friend. He will be missed. Condolences to his family. - William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 11, 2020

On stage or off he could put a smile on your face. Photo credit Arlene Gottfried. RIP Jerry Stiller pic.twitter.com/U3fRr9QTwM - Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) May 11, 2020

This is sad news and a great loss. Not only was he a marvelous comedian and actor, but if you had Jerry Stiller in your corner, you had an implacable advocate and friend #RIPJerry https://t.co/VM5AalImc2 - Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 11, 2020





