Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bette Midler, Josh Groban and More Announced for Virtual 22nd Annual BROADWAY BARKS

The 22nd installment of Broadway Barks, the star-studded dog and cat adoption event, aptly titled "Broadway Barks Across America" for the 2020 season will be streamed for the first time ever on Thursday, July 16th at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The streamed event, hosted by co-founder, Bernadette Peters will feature adoptable animals presented by celebrities from across the country.

"I'm excited to be pivoting to an online, streaming event this year. We are able to share more animal stories from more shelters across America, with more people...all from the safety and comfort of their own homes. It's a win, win, win...win! " Peters said.

The event includes such friends as: Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Betty Buckley, Danny Burstein, Kristin Chenoweth, Victoria Clark, Alan Cumming, Ted Danson, Ariana DeBose, Raúl Esparza, Gloria Estefan, Sutton Foster, Victor Garber, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeff Goldblum, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Joel Grey, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Julie Halston, Jon Hamm, Emmylou Harris, Sean Hayes, Hugh Jackman, Nathan Lane, Laura Linney, Rebecca Luker, Audra McDonald, Malcolm McDowell, Laurie Metcalf, Bette Midler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Rita Moreno, Bebe Neuwirth, Alex Newell, Mandy Patinkin, Randy Rainbow, Andrew Rannells, John Stamos, Mary Steenburgen, Will Swenson, Michael Urie, Nia Vardalos, Adrienne Warren and Vanessa Williams.

Presenting adoptable animals from 1 Love For Animals, Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, Adopt-A-Boxer, Adopt -A-Dog, Animal Care Centers Of NYC, Animal Haven, Anjellicle Cats, ARF (Animal Rescue Fund Of The Hamptons), ASPCA, Best Friends Animal Society Of Los Angeles, Best Friends NYC, Bide-A-Wee, Bobbi And The Strays, Bonapartes Retreat Dog Rescue, City Critters, Dawgs N Texas, Francis' Friends, Humane Society Of New York, Husky House, Little Shelter Animal, Rescue And Adoption Center, Long Island Bulldog, Manhattan Valley Cat Rescue, Metropolitan Maltese Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Danes, Pet-I-Care, Pet-Res-Q, Sean Casey Animal Rescue, SPARC (Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center), SPCA Of Westchester, Tetan Valley Community Animal Shelter and Urban Cat League.

And just like previous events, funds raised go to the participating shelters. Donations can be made directly to BroadwayBarks.com or via the stream.

Broadway Barks co-founded by Mary Tyler Moore and Bernadette Peters in 1998 has become New York City's premiere animal adoption event. More than 2,000 cats and dogs have stolen Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to Broadway Barks. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.

For more information about Broadway Barks please visit: broadwaybarks.com. For more information about Broadway Cares, please visit: broadwaycares.org.

