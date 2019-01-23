Lillias White Returns To The Green Room 42 For The Club's Second Birthday

THE GREEN ROOM 42 Broadway's newest intimate concert venue will celebrate its second birthday with the return of Tony Award winner Lillias White with a Valentine's Day show on Thursday, February 14 at 7:00 PM. White opened the room on Valentine's Day in 2017 and returned last year for the club's special first anniversary. With music direction by Alvin Hough, Jr. (The Color Purple and Once On This Island) and direction by Will Nunziata (Our Guy, Cy and Kander & Ebb's The Act), the evening will explore the power of self-love through soul, sass, and song. Tunes include those written by Smokey Robinson, Cy Coleman, Alan & Marilyn Bergman, William Finn, Hoagy Carmichael, Betty Comden & Adolph Green, Stephen Flaherty & Lynn Ahrens, and more.

Lillias White is a native of Brooklyn, New York. She has won accolades for her show-stopping performances on the Broadway stage, on television and in films. Lillias won the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Friends of New York and Tony Awards for her role as Sonja in Cy Coleman's The Life. She garnered a Tony nomination for her portrayal of Funmilayo Anikulapo Kuti in Bill T. Jones' Fela! Her other Broadway credits include Once on This Island (Asaka), Barnum (Joice Heth), Cats (Grizabella), Chicago (Mama Morton), How to Succeed in Business (Jonesy), and the 1987 revival of Dreamgirls (Effie). She received the AUDELCO Award for the world premiere of Regina Taylor's Crowns.

She has appeared in concert halls and night clubs worldwide, including the Syndney Opera House, Singapore Opera House, The Kennedy Center, Bay Area Cabaret, the Boston Pops, Jazz at Lincoln Center, and Carnegie Hall. Lillias won an Emmy Award for her part on Sesame Street (Lillian Edwards). On film, Lillias can be seen in Pieces of April (directed by Peter Hedges, Game Six (with Michael Keaton), Nasty Baby, Then She Found Me, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and she can currently be seen on Baz Luhrmann's The Get Down on Netflix. She is also credited for her vocal performance as the lead muse in Disney's animated movie Hercules.

Lillias White will return to The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Thursday, February 14 at 7:oo PM. Cover charges are $35-$75. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 is about to celebrate its two year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music and events. The space lets audiences experience shows up close and personal. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and wine with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

