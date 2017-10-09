Lilla Crawford, Sydney Lucas to Headline 'AMERICAN SCOREBOARD' Reading of Betsy DeVos Hearing

AMERICAN SCOREBOARD: The Trump Administration will present the next installment of its series of live dramatic political readings on Monday, October 23rd from 7:00 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. at Pace University's Schimmel Center, 3 Spruce Street in downtown New York City.

This month's reading will feature: Lilla Crawford (Annie) as Senator Patricia Murray, Syndey Lucas (Fun Home) as Senator Elizabeth Warren, Sam Poon (The King and I) as Senator Bernie Sanders, Nicholas Barasch (Big River, 2017 Encores!) as Senator Al Frankin, Edward O'Blenis as Senator Lamar Alexander (Law & Order SVU), and Tracy Shayne (Bronx Bombers, Chicago) as Betsy DeVos.

Ripped directly from the U.S. Senate Chamber in Washington DC, AMERICAN SCOREBOARD: The Trump Administration series explores, from an all new perspective, the serious issues facing President Donald Trump and the America public today. Conceived and produced by Fran Kirmser and Christopher Burney, AMERICAN SCOREBOARD presents one hour verbatim readings of Congressional hearing transcripts in a format that can't be found on C-SPAN or CNN. The readings are FREE and open to public.

Coinciding with the Fall 2017 Semester and in cooperation with Pace University's Office of Government & Community Relations, AMERICAN SCOREBOARD's fourth installment features the confirmation hearing of U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. U.S. Senators represented in the hearing will be portrayed by current students and recent graduates including young professionals from Broadway productions, colleges and universities, including Pace University, and the New York City Public School System. All Actors appear courtesy of Actors Equity Association.

AMERICAN SCOREBOARD's first readings were presented at HB Studio Players Theater on January 24, 2017, reaching back into 2016 on the topic of corporate fraud with The Wells Fargo Hearing Panel 1. The second reading, The Tom Price Confirmation Hearing - Panel 1, was presented March 1, 2017, and the third installment on The Investigation of Russian Interference in the 2016 Election with Clint Watts was presented on June 26, 2017.

The next reading will take place on Thursday, October 23rd, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. at Pace University's Schimmel Center, 3 Spruce Street, downtown New York City. Pace University is adjacent to the Brooklyn Bridge, opposite City Hall. The production runs 80 minutes, with no intermission.

ABOUT THE STARS:

Lilla Crawford is a 16-year-old Brazilian-American actress. She began acting, singing and dancing at a very young age and made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-Winning musical Billy Elliot. She then booked the title role in the Broadway revival of Annie against 5,000 actresses who auditioned in a nationwide search. Lilla left to make her film debut opposite Johnny Depp and Meryl Streep as Little Red Riding Hood in Disney's "Into the Woods". She is currently starring in the new Nextflix sketch comedy series, The Who Was Show. You can hear Lilla's iconic voice as the lead character in Nick Jr.'s animated series Sunny Day. Lilla also enjoys writing original scripts for TV episodic and musicals, performing for charity benefits, and spending time with her family and friends. Her sister, Savvy Crawford, is also a Broadway and screen actress.

Tony nominated for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance as Small Alison in Broadway's Fun Home. Other theater work includes The Secret Garden at Lincoln Center, Hollywood Arms and Amelie. Film/TV: Dude, Girl Most Likely, Law & Order: SVU, How & Why, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and Saturday Night Live.

ABOUT AMERICAN SCOREBOARD SERIES PRODUCERS:

Fran Kirmser is a two time Tony Award winning producer. In 2008, off the heels of the financial crisis, Kirmser conceived and produced a sports series for stage to explore leadership and competition beginning first with Lombardi. Christopher Burney is the Artistic Producer of Second Stage Theatre where he has worked since 1996. He teaches at Columbia University in the Graduate School of the Arts. Visit www.americanscoreboard.com for more information.

Since 1906, Pace has educated thinking professionals by providing high quality education for the professions on a firm base of liberal learning amid the advantages of the New York metropolitan area. A private university, Pace has campuses in Lower Manhattan and Westchester County, NY, enrolling nearly 13,000 students in bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs in its College of Health Professions, Dyson College of Arts and Sciences, Elisabeth Haub School of Law, Lubin School of Business, School of Education, and Seidenberg School of Computer Science and Information Systems. Go to www.pace.edu.

Related Articles