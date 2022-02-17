Licensing Rights Now Available for KINKY BOOTS

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) announced the licensing availability of Kinky Boots - the big-hearted show that won six Tonys including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album and London's Olivier Award for Best Musical. Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein. Billy Porter won a Best Actor Tony Award for his portrayal of Lola.

Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price, who has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola. A fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos, Lola turns out to be the one person who can help Charlie become the man that he is meant to be. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible... and discover that, when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world.

A stellar production of Kinky Boots will be featured at this year's Educational Theatre Association's International Thespian Festival which takes place on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana from June 20-24. Students from Lincoln Southwest High School in Lincoln, Nebraska will present Kinky Boots to over 4,000 of their peers at the festival. The opportunity to perform on the festival's main stage is a major honor for International Thespian Society students. Notable productions from across the country are screened each year, and only the top-scoring schools receive an invitation to bring their productions to the festival.

To make the musical accessible to as many organizations as possible, a license for Kinky Boots also comes with the option to purchase Jerry Mitchell's original Broadway choreography through a resource known as The Original Production (TOP). TOP's easy-to-use digital video resource includes 3 - 4 hours of step-by-step instruction, access for multiple users on all devices, and time-saving tips on how to adapt the choreography for the unique needs of local productions.

"A high-energy musical with fantastic songs and an inspiring message of acceptance is just what we need in these challenging times," said Drew Cohen, President and CEO of MTI Worldwide. "The release of Kinky Boots comes just as theatres are resuming performances with in-person audiences and there is tremendous interest and excitement about the show from organizations everywhere. Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein have created something very special and we can't wait to see Kinky Boots on stages across the world."

Licensing and additional information for Kinky Boots is available here.