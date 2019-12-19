Lesli Margherita, Beth Malone and More to Appear as Guests on Live at the Lortel Podcast

The Lucille Lortel Theatre Foundation has announced the first group of guests of 2020 for their "Live at the Lortel" podcast focused on Off-Broadway. Each taping lasts about 60 minutes - with 45 minutes of moderated conversation with host Eric Ostrow and 15 minutes for audience questions. The next round of tapings will all take place on Monday, December 2, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. As always, tickets are free to the public and can be reserved by visiting www.liveatthelortel.com.

Wednesday, January 8

2:00pm Trip Cullman

Director of the upcoming "Unknown Soldier" at Playwrights Horizons.

Friday, January 10

2:00pm Lesli Margherita

A previous Lucille Lortel Award nominee, soon to be seen in "Emojiland" at The Duke.

4:30pm Gideon Glick

A Tony Award nominee returning soon to the lead role in "Little Shop of Horrors" at Westside Theatre.

Sunday, January 12

2:00pm Beth Malone

A Tony Award nominee set to take the lead in Transport Group Theatre Company's "The Unsinkable Molly Brown."

4:30pm Donnetta Lavinia Grays

An actor and playwright whose new work is "Where We Stand" for Baltimore Center Stage and WP Theater.

Tapings are currently being booked for February (5, 7, and 9) 2020.

"Live at the Lortel" offers audiences an opportunity to hear from favorite stage performers and artists in an intimate setting - the 299-seat Lucille Lortel Theatre. These conversations dig deep into the artists' work and career, including past, present, and future projects. It's a fantastic way to celebrate Off-Broadway and a love of theatre.

Previous guests include Richard Nelson, Theresa Rebeck, John Glover, Lee Sunday Evans, Marsha Mason, Halley Feiffer, Duncan Sheik, Joe Iconis, Michael Greif, Jackie Hoffman, Charles Busch, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Kathleen Chalfant, Robert Cuccioli, Saheem Ali, Robert LuPone, John Doyle, and Will Van Dyke. Podcasts can be heard via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, and Soundcloud, as well as the official website.





