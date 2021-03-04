Lena Hall Joins TAKE A BOW Podcast

Eli Tokash, in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, has announced this month's guest on TAKE A BOW. The podcast explores what it is like to be a kid/teenager in the entertainment business, and seeks advice from veteran performers.

Listen to the episode below!

Grammy Nominee and Tony Award Winner, Lena Hall beautifully opens up about her life while in Hedwig: And The Angry Inch. She also made history in this show being the only person to play both Yitzhak and Hedwig. These incredible accomplishments came after she already appeared in 6 other Broadway shows including Kinky Boots, Cats, Tarzan, and more. Hear her unique, meant-to-be, journey to Broadway that wouldn't allow her to leave New York. As a child, she dreamed about being on Television. Now she's starring in the hit TNT/HBOmax show Snowpiercer, alongside Hamilton's Daveed Diggs. In Snowpiercer, she is able to combine her passions of TV along with singing/music in the role of Miss Audrey, the entertainer.

With great success, comes great obstacles. Lena's experience was no different. In Take A Bow's longest episode, there is never a dull moment with entertainment at every second.

The month of March will honor Women's History Month featuring powerful women who work in the industry. Keep up with Take A Bow on all podcast platforms to tune in to hear advice, stories, wisdom, struggles and experiences. Episode 41 releases March 4th at midnight with one of Take A Bow's most exciting guests.

Take A Bow is a weekly release of insightful conversations with guests from all aspects of the theatre and entertainment world hosted by two of the most successful teens on Broadway. Eli Tokash allows listeners to hear what it's like behind the curtains of Broadway. You will hear from casting directors, stage managers, directors, musicians, crew members, child guardians, producers, actors, and more.

Take A Bow's guests include, Ali Ewoldt, Analise Scarpaci, Andrew Barth Feldman, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Anthony Rosenthal, Beanie Feldstein, Beth Malone, Caitlin Kinnunen, Ciara Renee, Cody Renard Richard, Cortney Wolfson, Curtis Holbrook, Elizabeth Teeter, Emerson Steele, Gabriella Pizzolo, Iain Armitage, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Villas, JJ Nieman, Joe Serafini, Jonathan Burke, Joshua Colley, Josh Lamon, Judy Kuhn, Kelli O'Hara, Lexi Underwood, Lilla Crawford, Luke Islam, Max von Essen, Michael Ceveris, Presley Ryan, Q. Smith, Salisha Thomas, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Taylor Trensch, child wrangler Vanessa Brown, and casting director Jen Rudin.