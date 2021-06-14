Lena Hall, Bobby Conte Thornton, Michael Cassady & More to Star in FOUR CHORDS AND A GUN Presented by Play-PerView

Having raised over $400,000 to date in support of arts organizations and other charities across the country impacted by the COVID-19 virus through 48 major live-streamed events and additional auxiliary programming, Play-PerView has announced an exciting new event to benei??t the LA non-proi??t FOOD ON FOOT.

On Saturday, June 26th at 7:30pm EST (on demand through June 30), Play-PerView will stream a LIVE performance of Four Chords and A Gun by John Ross Bowie ("The Big Bang Theory," "Speechless"). Directed by Jessica Hanna, the cast will feature Michael Cassady ("The O.C.," Army of The Dead), Emmy Award nominee Ben Feldman ("Superstore," Disney's "Monsters at Work"), Emmy Award nominee Brendan Hunt ("Ted Lasso," "Key & Peele"), Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and The Angry Inch, "Snowpiercer"), Golden Globe nominee Justin Kirk (HBO's "Angels in America," "Kidding") and Bobby Conte Thornton (Company, A Bronx Tale).

40 years ago, Phil Spector made The Ramones a legend and destroyed the band. In Four Chords and a Gun, an intense black comedy based on exhaustive research, the notorious punk band records 1979's End of the Century in an infamous session that sparks both personal tensions among the group's members and violent struggles with the volatile Spector. By turns sexy, gritty, dangerous, and hilarious, Four Chords and a Gun reveals the real-life drama behind the making of the world's greatest punk albums.

Virtual tickets starting at just $5.00 are available at www.Play-PerView.com. For additional information on these and future events, visit www.Play-PerView.com or follow @Play_PerView on Twitter and @PlayPer_View on Instagram for updates, trivia, contests, and more!

Play-PerView's Redbubble store oi??ers a range of branded products, from mugs and masks to tees and totes, and helps friends of the company stay stylish and show their support! Purchases contribute to both the company's charitable work and its operating costs, with 20% of proceeds designated to benei??t a dii??erent not-for-proi??t theater every week. Visit Redbubble to explore the store at tinyurl.com/ppvshop.