Legendary Tommy Tune Headlines Benefit Concert Tonight at Maltz Jupiter Theatre

You know his unmistakable 6'6 frame from the films Hello, Dolly!, The Boy Friend and Mimi Bluette. Or perhaps you were lucky enough to see his jubilant performances on Broadway in Baker Street, A Joyful Noise or My One and Only.

You may have seen his spectacular Tony Award-winning directorial and choreographic work on Broadway in The Will Rogers Follies, Grand Hotel and more, or admired him from afar as he received 10 Tony Awards, The National Medal of Arts, eight Drama Desk Awards, three Astaire Awards and multiple lifetime achievement awards.

But the chance to see the legendary performer, director and choreographer Tommy Tune perform at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre for a one-night-only benefit concert? It's an opportunity dreams are made of.

Tonight, November 18, Broadway's tallest tapper will take the stage as the Theatre's 5th Annual Tony Award Winner Series presents Tommy Tune Tonight!

Backed by an ten-piece orchestra and accompanied by his longtime collaborator, music director and piantist Michael Biagi, patrons won't want to miss this extraordinary experience.

"We are extremely excited to continue the Maltz Jupiter Theatre's benefit concert series by welcoming one of the country's most prolific artists to our stage," said Pam Dyar, the Theatre's director of development. "Our benefit concerts have become a wonderful annual tradition in recent years with legends such as Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chita Rivera, Christine Ebersole and Stephen Schwartz. We can't wait to continue our series this season with legendary Broadway veteran Tommy Tune."

In Tommy Tune Tonight!, Tommy Tune will take audiences on an autobiographical stroll, celebrating 50 plus years of big time showmanship. From his arrival in New York City as a fresh-faced kid from Texas through his ascension as one of Broadway's most accomplished director/choreographers, he'll dance, sing and tell unforgettable stories from his remarkable career in show business.

Proceeds from the one-night-only concert will benefit the not-for-profit Maltz Jupiter Theatre and its Goldner Conservatory of Performing Arts. As part of the exclusive concert, top sponsors can attend an elegant pre-concert sit-down dinner onsite at the Theatre in The Green Room Club Level Lounge before moving to their VIP seats in the orchestra. The elegant dinner is sponsored B. Milton and Tamar Maltz. After the performance, Tommy Tune will join the guests for dessert, coffee and cordials.

Earlier in the day, a special Tommy Talks Master Class for students will also take place, featuring an elite question-and-answer session with the artist.

Tommy Tune Tonight! is sponsored by the Samuel J. & Connie M. Frankino Charitable Foundation and Kretzer Piano; additional sponsorships are available.

Tommy Tune Tonight! will take place on Saturday, November 18. Showtime is 8 p.m.; Tickets begin at $50. To purchase tickets, call (561) 575-2223 or visit www.jupitertheatre.org. For information about the Master Class, call the Conservatory at (561) 575-2672.

The not-for-profit Maltz Jupiter Theatre has become one of Florida's preeminent professional theatres, committed to production and education through its collaborations with local and national artists. Currently the state's largest award-winning regional theatre, the Theatre draws 100,000 people annually, serves a subscription base of more than 8,000 and has world-class classroom facilities in support of its Goldner Conservatory of Performing Arts, which serves hundreds of youth and adults. The Theatre is a member of the prestigious League of Resident Theatres and has earned numerous Carbonell Awards, South Florida's highest honor for artistic excellence, including the prestigious Bill Von Maurer Award for Theatrical Excellence.

