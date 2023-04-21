Lea Salonga, Norm Lewis, and Jessica Vosk To Perform At The White House State Dinner For South Korean President, Yoon Suk Yeol

Next week, a trio of Broadway stars will take the stage at The White House as part of a state dinner for Yoon Suk Yeol, the president of South Korea.

Tony-nominee Norm Lewis, former Wicked star Jessica Vosk, and Tony Award winner and Disney legend Lea Salonga, have been invited to perform at the event "bringing a quintessential American art form to the world stage" according to a White House official.

The event, hosted by first lady, Jill Biden, has also invited Korean-American James Beard Award-winning chef, Edward Lee, to serve as a guest chef for the event.

Multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga is renowned across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. She is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Miseìrables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of "Disney Legend".



Lea's 2019 The Human Heart Tour saw sold-out audiences and record-breaking sales across North America and the United Kingdom. On Broadway, Lea most recently starred in the 2018 Broadway revival of Once on This Island as the Goddess of Love, Erzulie. The show's return to the Broadway stage earned a Tony Award for "Best Revival of a Musical" and also garnered Lea and the cast a Grammy nomination for "Best Musical Theater Album."



In the fall of 2015 Lea began her critically acclaimed run as Kei Kimura in the Broadway production of Allegiance. The musical, inspired and developed by legendary actor George Takei, tells the story of a Japanese American family forced into an internment camp during World War II. Lea garnered a Craig Noel nomination for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical for her performance in the Old Globe production and can be heard on the show's original cast album. Following this, Lea made a guest appearance on the hit CW television show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.



Lea has toured all over the world, performing sold out concerts in such locations as the Sydney Opera House, 02 Arena, Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, Singapore's Esplanade , Kuala Lumpur Convention Center, Hong Kong Cultural Center ), Queen Sirikit Convention Center in Bangkok and Carnegie Hall in New York.She was also the first artist to sell out two shows at Brigham Young University's deJong Concert Hall in Provo, Utah since The Kings Singers in 2009.

Norm Lewis starred in the SAG, Critics Choice, and NAACP Image Award-nominated Netflix film Da 5 Bloods by Spike Lee, and in the groundbreaking FX series, "Pose." He was previously seen in the NBC television special, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," alongside John Legend, Sara Bareilles, and Alice Cooper. He recently appeared in the Broadway revival of Once on This Island and as Sweeney Todd in the Off-Broadway production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Barrow Street Theatre, receiving the AUDELCO Award for his performance. In 2014, he made history as The Phantom of the Opera's first African American Phantom on Broadway.

He has been seen on PBS in the "Live From Lincoln Center" productions of "Showboat" with Vanessa Williams, "Norm Lewis: Who Am I?", and "New Year's Eve: A Gershwin Celebration with Diane Reeves," as well as "American Voices with Renée Fleming" and the PBS Special "First You Dream - The Music of Kander & Ebb." He can be seen recurring in the VH1 series, "Daytime Divas," also alongside Vanessa Williams. His additional television credits include "Mrs. America," "Better Things," "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Bull," "Chicago Med," "Gotham," "The Blacklist," and "Blue Bloods," as well as in his recurring role as Senator Edison Davis on the hit drama "Scandal."

Mr. Lewis is a proud founding member of Black Theatre United, an organization which stands together to help protect Black people, Black talent and Black lives of all shapes and orientations in theatre and communities across the country. He received Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for his performance as Porgy in the Broadway production of The Gershwins' Porgy & Bess. Other Broadway credits include Sondheim on Sondheim, The Little Mermaid, Les Misérables, Chicago, Amour, The Wild Party, Side Show, Miss Saigon, and The Who's Tommy. In London's West End, he has appeared as Javert in Les Misérables and "Les Misérables: The 25th Anniversary Concert," which aired on PBS.

Jessica Vosk is a celebrated broadway actress and concert performer, who recently returned to Carnegie Hall in Get Happy: A Judy Garland Centennial Celebration, after her sold-out solo concert there in 2021. She also just finished her 20-city solo concert tour last month. She is best known for her star-turn as Elphaba in Wicked, both on tour and in the 15th Anniversary Broadway company, and she was recently seen performing "Defying Gravity" with the PBS Great Performances 50th Anniversary Concert. She starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About with the company of the NYC Ballet. Broadway credits include Fiddler on the Roof; Finding Neverland; and The Bridges of Madison County. Jessica produced two albums: "Wild and Free" and "A Very Coco Christmas," which both debuted on the Billboard and iTunes Charts. Having started with a career in finance, her one-of-a-kind story has been covered by ABC's 20/20 and NBC Nightly News. www.jessicavosk.com @jessicavosk